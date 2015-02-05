* Pfizer to buy Hospira for about $15 billion
* Michael Kors tumbles after results, outlook
* Crude climbs to push energy shares higher
* Indexes up: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.76 pct, Nasdaq 0.62 pct
(Updates late morning)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 5 U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday
after an upbeat report on the labor market, a continued rise in
oil prices and news Pfizer would buy Hospira in a massive deal.
Weekly jobless claims rose less than expected last week.
The report comes on the heels of a private payrolls report that
fell short of expectations on Wednesday and ahead of a monthly
employment report on Friday.
Oil prices bounced from the prior session's selloff, with
U.S. crude up 5.3 percent to $51.04 and Brent up 4.9
percent to $56.81. The S&P energy index jumped 1.5
percent.
"It seems like the (energy) stocks are trading with the
fundamentals, they are not richer than the fundamentals, so
maybe we have some 'up' opportunity here," said Terry Morris,
senior equity manager for National Penn Investors Trust Company
in Reading, Pennsylvania.
"This could be the opportunity, but the thing is you don't
know how long it is going to take to come back where it has been
- we are talking about just six months into the (oil price)
decline, and it could be another four or five years" before
prices return to where they were in June, Morris said.
Adding to the positive tone was news that Pfizer
would buy Hospira Inc for about $15 billion to gain
access to its biosimilars. Hospira shares rocketed 35.1 percent
to $87.56 as the best performer on the S&P 500, while Pfizer
gained 2.8 percent $32.97 as one of the biggest boosts to the
index.
Other data showed the U.S. trade deficit in December widened
sharply to its highest since 2012, which could damp down the
fourth-quarter growth estimate, and nonfarm productivity fell
more than expected in the fourth quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 141.49 points,
or 0.8 percent, to 17,814.51, the S&P 500 gained 15.54
points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,057.05 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 29.15 points, or 0.62 percent, to 4,745.85.
The S&P 500 has been subject to volatility recently due to
swings in crude prices and developments regarding Greek debt
negotiations. Greece said on Thursday it would not be
"blackmailed" by its European Union partners but it wanted to
find a joint solution to its debt and austerity crisis.
Investors kept an eye on retailers' monthly sales results to
assess the impact lower gas prices have had on consumer
spending. L Brands rose 6 percent to $91.67 after
reporting quarterly results and a 7 percent rise in January
same-store sales. The S&P retail index gained 1.2
percent.
Michael Kors shares fell 4.3 percent to $68.30
after the luxury accessories retailer posted third-quarter
results and forecast a lower-than-expected profit for the
current quarter.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,185 to 723, for a 3.02-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,872 issues
rose and 691 fell for a 2.71-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted 34 new 52-week highs and
2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 70 new highs and 24
new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)