* Pfizer to buy Hospira for about $15 billion
* Michael Kors tumbles after results, outlook
* Crude climbs to push energy shares higher
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 5 U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday
as energy shares bounced with oil prices, while news Pfizer
would buy Hospira in a massive deal also lifted investor
sentiment.
Adding to the upbeat tone, weekly jobless claims rose less
than expected last week. The report comes on the heels of a
private payrolls report that fell short of expectations on
Wednesday and ahead of a monthly employment report on Friday.
Oil prices bounced from the prior session's selloff, with
U.S. crude up 5.6 percent to $51.15, while the S&P energy
index jumped 1.3 percent.
"Anytime you have M&A it's always positive for the market,
and of course you have oil prices rebounding," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in
New York. "From a technical perspective, the market has been
doing pretty good, and the earnings season is winding down ...
and in general it wasn't all that bad."
Pfizer said it would buy Hospira Inc for
about $15 billion to boost its portfolio of generic injectable
drugs and copies of biotech medicines. Hospira shares rocketed
35.1 percent to $87.56 as the best performer on the S&P 500,
while Pfizer gained 1.9 percent $32.69 as one of the biggest
boosts to the index.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 152.33 points,
or 0.86 percent, to 17,825.35, the S&P 500 gained 15.45
points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,056.96 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 30.11 points, or 0.64 percent, to 4,746.81.
The S&P 500 has been volatile recently due to swings in
crude prices and developments in Greek debt negotiations. Greece
said on Thursday it would not be "blackmailed" by its European
Union partners but it wanted to find a joint solution to its
debt and austerity crisis.
Other data showed the U.S. trade deficit in December widened
to its highest since 2012, which could damp down the
fourth-quarter growth estimate, and nonfarm productivity fell
more than expected in the fourth quarter.
Michael Kors shares fell 2.8 percent to $69.38
after the luxury accessories retailer posted third-quarter
results and forecast a lower-than-expected profit for the
current quarter.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,162 to 823, for a 2.63-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,880 issues
rose and 784 fell, a 2.40-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 was posting 38 new 52-week highs and 2 lows; the
Nasdaq Composite was recording 76 new highs and 28 lows.
