* Pfizer to buy Hospira for about $15 billion
* Michael Kors tumbles after results, outlook
* Crude climbs to push energy shares higher
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
(Updates to afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 5 U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday
as energy shares bounced with oil prices, while news Pfizer
would buy Hospira in a massive deal also lifted boosted
sentiment.
Adding to the upbeat tone, weekly jobless claims rose less
than expected last week. The report comes on the heels of a
private payrolls report that fell short of expectations on
Wednesday and ahead of a monthly employment report on Friday.
Oil prices bounced from the prior session's selloff, with
U.S. crude rising 4.2 percent to settle at $50.48. The
S&P energy index jumped 1.3 percent.
The combination of M&A news and a rebound in oil prices is
helping the market, said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist
at Rockwell Global Capital in New York. "Anytime you have M&A,
it's positive for the market," he said, because it's a sign that
there's further economic growth ahead.
Pfizer said it would buy Hospira Inc for
about $15 billion to boost its portfolio of generic injectable
drugs and copies of biotech medicines. Hospira shares rocketed
35.1 percent to $87.56 as the best performer on the S&P 500,
while Pfizer gained 1.9 percent $32.69 as one of the biggest
boosts to the index.
At 2:32 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
166.46 points, or 0.94 percent, to 17,839.48, the S&P 500
gained 16.37 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,057.88 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 35.44 points, or 0.75 percent, to
4,752.14.
The S&P 500 has been volatile recently due to swings in
crude prices and developments in Greek debt negotiations. Greece
said on Thursday it would not be "blackmailed" by its European
Union partners but it wanted to find a joint solution to its
debt and austerity crisis.
Other data showed the U.S. trade deficit in December widened
to its highest since 2012, which could damp down the
fourth-quarter growth estimate, and nonfarm productivity fell
more than expected in the fourth quarter.
Michael Kors shares fell 3 percent to $69.26 after
the luxury accessories retailer posted third-quarter results and
forecast a lower-than-expected profit for the current quarter.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,229 to 800, for a 2.79-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,963 issues
rose and 744 fell, for a 2.64-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 40 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 82 new highs and 32 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)