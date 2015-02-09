* Alcoa falls in premarket after JP Morgan downgrade

* Qualcomm near deal with China on antitrust dispute

* Futures off: Dow 95 pts, S&P 11.5 pts, Nasdaq 21.75 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Monday, in the wake of disappointing economic data out of China and signs of rising tensions surrounding Greek debt negotiations.

* Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Sunday ruled out any extension of its international bailout and announced moves to reverse some of the reforms imposed by its lenders. National Bank of Greece U.S.-listed shares dropped 9.9 percent to $1.09.

* China's trade performance stumbled in January, as exports fell 3.3 percent from a year ago while imports tumbled 19.9 percent, well short of expectations and raising concerns about the strength of the world's second-largest economy.

* Alcoa fell 2.8 percent to $16.10 in premarket after JP Morgan cut its rating on the aluminum company to neutral from overweight.

* Qualcomm shares gained 2 percent to $67.65 in premarket trade. A source told Reuters the chipmaker is likely to pay China a record fine of around $1 billion, ending a 14-month government investigation into anti-competitive practices.

* U.S. stocks fell on Friday as a stronger than anticipated monthly payrolls report heightened expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may hike interest rates by mid-year, but the three major indexes managed to notch gains for the week.

* Hasbro Inc, the second-largest U.S. toymaker, reported a nearly 31 percent rise in quarterly profit and authorized additional share repurchases.

* Hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate Loews Corp reported a 13 percent fall in quarterly profit from continuing operations, mainly due to lower investment income.

* Despite some high-profile earnings misses, Thomson Reuters data through Feb. 6 shows that 73 percent of the 322 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings have topped expectations, above the 69 percent beat rate for the past four quarters. Fourth quarter earnings are expected to grow 6.4 percent.

* Earnings are expected from 68 S&P 500 components this week, including Cisco Systems and Whole Foods Market .

* European stocks and Asian retreated, also hurt by the Chinese data and rising concerns about Greece's relations with Europe.

Futures snapshot at 7:28 a.m. EST (1228 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 11.5 points, or 0.56 percent, with 139,681 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 21.75 points, or 0.51 percent, in volume of 21,960 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 95 points, or 0.53 percent, with 16,997 contracts changing hands.