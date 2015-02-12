* Futures up: Dow 84 pts, S&P 9.75 pts, Nasdaq 22 pts
* Ceasefire deal reached between Ukraine, Russia
* Sweden introduces negative interest rates, bond buys
* Cisco up in premarket after results; Tesla falls
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 12 U.S. stock index futures
advanced on Thursday, following a ceasefire agreement between
Russia and Ukraine and surprising stimulus measures by Sweden's
central bank.
* Leaders of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed a
deal to end fighting in eastern Ukraine, potentially removing a
concern for investors.
* Also helping to lift futures was a decision by Sweden's
Riksbank to introduce negative interest rates and launch bond
purchases, while saying it could take further steps to fight
falling prices.
* Stocks may get a boost from Cisco Systems, which
jumped 6.7 percent to $28.72 before the opening bell after the
network equipment maker reported stronger-than-expected
quarterly revenue and profit.
* But Tesla Motors dropped 8.6 percent to $194.50
in premarket after the electric-car maker missed fourth-quarter
sales targets and analysts' profit expectations.
* Talks over Greek debt with euro zone finance ministers
failed to yield an agreement, with negotiations set to continue
on Monday.
* Investors anticipate weekly initial jobless claims data
and January retail sales at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT). Claims are
expected to rise to 285,000 from 278,000 in the prior week,
while retail sales are expected to have dropped 0.5 percent.
* December business inventories data is expected later in
the session at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT), with expectations for a
rise of 0.2 percent.
* Thomson Reuters data showed that 72.4 percent of the 352
S&P 500 components that have reported earnings beat
expectations, above the 69 percent in the past four quarters.
The earnings growth rate for the quarter stands at 6.7 percent.
* European shares advanced, as several indexes touched
multi-year highs in the wake of the Ukraine peace deal and
Swedish stimulus measures.
* Asian stocks dipped amid caution over the Greek debt
negotiations.
Futures snapshot at 7:33 a.m. EST:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.75 points, or 0.47
percent, with 176,955 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 22 points, or 0.51
percent, in volume of 31,808 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 84 points, or 0.47 percent,
with 25,672 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)