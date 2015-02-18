* Fed minutes suggest concern about raising rates too soon
* Exxon down after news of refinery explosion
* Dow down 0.2 pct; S&P 500 down 0.2 pct, Nasdaq down 0.1
pct
(Updates to after Fed minutes)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 18 U.S. stocks were down slightly
on Wednesday, briefly trimming losses after minutes from the
latest Federal Reserve meeting showed concern from policymakers
about raising interest rates too soon.
Fed policymakers expressed concern last month that raising
interest rates too soon could pour cold water on the U.S.
economic recovery, and fretted over the impact of dropping
"patient" from the central bank's interest rate guidance.
"I think it's probably much more dovish than anybody
anticipated, that's for sure. I think June is going to be hard
for them to move, but that's not to say they won't," said Greg
Peters, senior investment officer at Prudential Fixed Income in
Newark, New Jersey.
An index of S&P 500 utilities was up 2.1 percent
and the biggest positive in the S&P 500 as bond yields declined.
Energy shares were the biggest drag, led by Exxon Mobil
, which fell 2.5 percent to $90.68 following news of an
explosion and fire at an Exxon refinery near Los Angeles.
At 2:27 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
37.51 points, or 0.21 percent, to 18,010.07, the S&P 500
lost 4.45 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,095.89 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 4.01 points, or 0.08 percent, to
4,895.26.
Investors also weighed developments involving Greece. The
European Central Bank agreed to raise the emergency funding
available to Greek banks, a slight increase on the previous
limit, a person familiar with the ECB talks said. The move is
likely to give Athens some leeway while it tries to negotiate a
financing deal with European partners.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,557 to 1,480, for a 1.05-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,402
issues fell and 1,281 advanced for a 1.09-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The S&P 500 was posting 52 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 69 new highs and 23 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan, Editing by Nick
Zieminski)