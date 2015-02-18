* Fed minutes suggest concern about raising rates too soon
* Exxon down after news of refinery explosion
* Dow down 0.1 pct; S&P 500 down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 18 The Dow and S&P 500 ended
barely lower on Wednesday after a drop in energy shares but
declines were limited by minutes from the latest Federal Reserve
meeting, which showed policymakers are concerned about raising
interest rates too soon.
Exxon Mobil, which fell 2.2 percent to $91.01, was
the biggest drag on both the S&P 500 and Dow following an
explosion and fire at an Exxon refinery near Los Angeles and a
drop in crude oil prices. Also, Berkshire Hathaway
disclosed shedding a $3.74 billion investment in Exxon.
The S&P 500 was down 1.5 percent, with U.S. crude
oil falling 2.6 percent to settle at $52.14 a barrel.
Fed policymakers expressed concern last month that raising
interest rates too soon could pour cold water on the U.S.
economic recovery, according to minutes from the Fed's Jan.
27-28 meeting.
"The minutes reflect our view that while the economy is
growing, an interest rate liftoff is not a slam dunk at this
point," said Alan Gayle, senior investment strategist at
RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta.
"Clearly, there are some more dovish members that feel the
economy is still not strong enough to support steady pricing, so
that is holding the Fed back from normalizing policy."
Stocks generally have risen with any sign the Fed could
raise rates later rather than sooner.
An index of S&P 500 utilities, which tend to do
well in a low interest-rate environment, jumped 2.4 percent and
was the biggest positive in the S&P 500 as bond yields declined.
S&P financial shares, which tend to benefit from a
higher rate environment, declined 0.7 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 17.73 points,
or 0.1 percent, to 18,029.85, the S&P 500 lost 0.66
points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,099.68 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 7.10 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,906.36.
The day's move breaks a two-session string of record
closing highs for the S&P 500.
Investors also weighed developments involving Greece. The
European Central Bank agreed a modest increase in emergency
funding for Greek banks, putting pressure on Athens to strike a
financing deal with its European partners before its lenders run
out of money.
Fossil Group Inc shares sank 15.7 percent to $83.69
after the fashion accessory maker reported quarterly earnings
and revenue below expectations.
Also on the earnings front, Garmin Ltd fell 10.7
percent to $50.71 after the navigation device maker gave an
earnings outlook below estimates.
About 6.0 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 7.2 billion average for the month so far, according to
BATS Global Markets.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,662 to 1,403, for a 1.18-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,429 issues rose and 1,303 fell for a 1.10-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 58 new 52-week highs and two new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 83 new highs and 26 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Sam Forgione, Editing by Nick
Zieminski)