By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Feb 20 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Friday, suggesting major indexes would end a
quiet week with another day of slight moves as investors await
clarity on a possible debt deal for Greece.
Euro zone finance ministers prepared another attempt at
reaching a deal at a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, although
some analysts said it may take an emergency summit of the
currency bloc in the coming week to finalize a pact.
On Thursday, Germany rejected a Greek proposal
for a six-month extension of its euro zone loan agreement,
saying it fell short of conditions set by the country's euro
zone partners.
While U.S. equities have little direct exposure to Greece, a
relatively small economy in the euro zone, Wall Street has
lately risen on any sign of progress in reaching an accord.
Investors are concerned that if no deal is reached, forcing
Greece out of the euro zone, that will lead to extended
volatility with a major trading partner.
In company news, Deere & Co fell 0.9 percent to
$90.85 in premarket trading after the farm equipment maker
reported a drop of 43 percent in quarterly profit, hurt by a
decline in sales.
Noodles & Co plunged 26 percent to $20.45 on heavy
volume after the fast-casual restaurant chain operator gave an
adjusted profit outlook that was below expectations.
Intuit Inc late Thursday reported a
smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by strong demand
for its online tax-preparation software, TurboTax.
For the S&P 500, earnings for the quarter are up 6.5 percent
from a year ago, above a Jan. 1 estimate for 4.2 percent growth,
Thomson Reuters data showed. The S&P 500 index has gained 1.9
percent since the start of the year.
Apple Inc edged higher in premarket trading a day
after Bloomberg reported that the tech giant was aiming to begin
production of an electric car as early as 2020, citing people
with knowledge of the matter.
Investors are also looking ahead to a survey on February
manufacturing from financial data firm Markit. The preliminary
reading is expected to be little changed from January.
For the week, the Dow is down 0.2 percent, the S&P 500 is
flat and the Nasdaq is up 0.6 percent. The Nasdaq has risen for
seven straight sessions and is nearing the all-time high it
reached in March 2000, prior to the bursting of the dot com
bubble.
Futures snapshot at 7:50 a.m.:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.5 points, or 0.02
percent, with 88,151 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.5 points, or 0.03
percent, in volume of 18,438 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 5 points, or 0.03 percent,
with 17,375 contracts changing hands.
