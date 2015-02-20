* S&P on track for flat week, Nasdaq up for 7 sessions
* Investors look for signs of progress with Greece deal
* Deere & Co falls in premarket after results
* Futures down: Dow 23 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 0.5 pt
(Updates trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Feb 20 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to slight losses at the open on Friday amid uncertainty
over ongoing negotiations for a debt deal in Greece.
While the start of an emergency meeting of the 19-nation
Eurogroup in Brussels was postponed to allow more time for
preparatory talks, the new prime minister of Greece said he was
certain that euro zone finance ministers would accept Athens'
request for an extended loan.
In a positive sign, Germany seemed to soften its tone after
earlier this week rejecting Greece's proposal for a loan
extension, saying it fell short of conditions set by the
country's euro zone partners.
However, Maltese Finance Minister Edward Scicluna told the
weekly Malta Today that the EU's biggest countries may be
prepared to let Greece leave the euro zone.
While U.S. equities have little direct exposure to Greece, a
relatively small economy in the euro zone, Wall Street has risen
recently on any sign of progress in reaching an accord.
Investors are concerned that if no deal is reached, forcing
Greece out of the euro zone, that will lead to extended
volatility with a major trading partner.
In company news, Deere & Co fell 1.2 percent to
$90.62 in premarket trading after the farm equipment maker
reported a drop of 43 percent in quarterly profit, hurt by a
decline in sales.
Noodles & Co plunged 28 percent to $19.90 on heavy
volume after the fast-casual restaurant chain operator gave an
adjusted profit outlook that was below expectations.
Intuit Inc late Thursday reported a
smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by strong demand
for its online tax-preparation software, TurboTax. Shares rose
3.7 percent to $94.50 before the bell.
For the S&P 500, earnings for the quarter are up 6.5 percent
from a year ago, above a Jan. 1 estimate for 4.2 percent growth,
Thomson Reuters data showed. The S&P 500 index has gained 1.9
percent since the start of the year.
Apple Inc edged higher in premarket trading a day
after Bloomberg reported that the tech giant was aiming to begin
production of an electric car as early as 2020, citing people
with knowledge of the matter.
Investors await the release of a survey on February
manufacturing from financial data firm Markit. The preliminary
reading is expected to be little changed from January.
For the week, the Dow is down 0.2 percent, the S&P 500 is
flat and the Nasdaq is up 0.6 percent. The Nasdaq has risen for
seven straight sessions and is nearing the all-time high it
reached in March 2000, prior to the bursting of the dot com
bubble.
Futures snapshot at 8:58 a.m.:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.5 points, or 0.17
percent, with 148,531 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.5 points, or 0.01
percent, in volume of 27,840 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 23 points, or 0.13 percent,
with 26,267 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)