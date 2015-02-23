* Existing home sales data on tap
* Goldman cuts Boeing to sell rating
* Valeant, Salix agree to merger deal
* Futures: Dow off 39 pts, S&P off 4 pts, Nasdaq up 0.5 pt
(Adds quote, updates prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. stocks were poised to open
modestly lower on Monday, after the Dow and S&P closed at
records on the heels of an agreement by euro zone finance
ministers to extend Greece's bailout by four months provided it
draws up a list of reforms.
Greece will present its economic reform plans on Monday to
seal the euro zone financial lifeline, but the government drew
criticism from a veteran leftist and ruling party member that
the deal let voters down. The deal is conditional on Greece's
European and IMF creditors accepting the reform
list.
"In spite of Germany taking a hard line, the proposals will
most likely be accepted by the EU and the reason for that is
simply Greece cannot afford to depart from the euro zone, not
because Greece is a big economy, but from a psychological
standpoint," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"The EU does not want Greece to leave, because if (it does),
it sets a precedent and opens up a new can of worms - who would
be next?"
The equity market gains led each of the three major Wall
Street indexes to their third weekly advance on Friday, with the
Nasdaq on an eight-session winning streak as it closed in on the
5,000 mark for the first time in nearly fifteen years.
Existing home sales data is due at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT),
the first in a flurry of economic reports this week that will
help investors gauge the strength of the housing sector.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 4 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a slightly lower open. Dow Jones industrial
average e-mini futures fell 39 points and Nasdaq 100
e-mini futures added 0.5 point.
Oil prices fell, with Brent down 2.4 percent to
$58.76 and WTI crude off 3.6 percent at $48.99 a barrel on
oversupply concerns and a stronger dollar.
Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
agreed to acquire gastrointestinal drugmaker Salix
Pharmaceuticals Ltd in an all-cash deal valued at about
$10.1 billion, the companies said on Sunday. U.S. listed shares
of Valeant gained 8.7 percent to $188.30 while Salix
slipped 0.9 percent to $156.45 in premarket trading.
Asahi Kasei Corp, a Japanese chemicals maker, said
it would buy Polypore International Inc's energy storage
segment for $2.2 billion, betting on the growth of hybrid and
electric cars. Polypore shares jumped 12 percent to $59.30
before the opening bell.
Home Loan Servicing climbed 7.9 percent to $18.08
in premarket after the company agreed to be acquired by New
Residential Investment Corp for about $1.3 billion.
[ID:L4N0VX2KR}
Dow component Boeing fell 1.8 percent to $155.49
after Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the aircraft maker to
"sell" from "neutral."
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)