* Fed to consider hikes on "meeting-by-meeting" basis -
Yellen
* Home Depot helps lift Dow, S&P after earnings
* S&P/Case-Shiller edges higher in December
* Toll Brothers rises after results
* Indexes: Dow up 0.29 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq down
0.17 pct
(Adds market update, commentary)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Feb 24 U.S. stocks advanced slightly
on Tuesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 at intraday records, as
investors attempted to interpret testimony by Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen.
As investors sought clues on the timing of the Fed's first
interest rate increase since 2006, Yellen told a congressional
committee it is preparing to consider hikes "on a meeting by
meeting basis," in a subtle change of emphasis.
"You see so much conflicting data coming about, between the
minutes and public statements that have been made," said Dan
Farley, regional investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth
Management in Minneapolis.
"They are really trying to walk that fine line between not
spooking the market and giving themselves the flexibility they
need to be a little bit more data-dependent and figure out,
really what does this mean?"
Some investors took a clearer reading of the comments.
"She painted a pretty upbeat picture of the U.S. economy and
implied that would give her room to raise rates," said Milton
Ezrati, senior economist and market strategist at Lord Abbett in
Jersey City, New Jersey.
"The Fed is not leaning against the wind, which is the
typical thing. They are trying to get out of the box they made
for themselves in dealing with the crisis. She is really eager
to do this even if the economy is not that strong."
The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of home prices in 20
metropolitan areas gained 4.5 percent in December above the 4.3
percent forecast and 4.3 percent in November.
Other data showed the U.S. services sector expanded in
February at its fastest pace since October, according to a
preliminary reading from financial data firm Markit. Separately,
U.S. consumer confidence fell more than expected in February,
according to the Conference Board.
Home Depot shares gained 4.3 percent, boosting the
S&P 500 and the Dow. The home improvement retailer reported a
better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales and announced an
$18 billion share buyback program.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 52.53 points,
or 0.29 percent, to 18,169.37, the S&P 500 gained 0.88
points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,110.54 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 8.38 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,952.59.
JPMorgan Chase climbed 2.5 percent to $60.84 after
the bank told investors it aims to save about $1.4 billion in
annual expenses. It also forecast about 10 percent core loan
growth in 2015.
Toll Brothers climbed 4.3 percent to $38.70, helping
to lift the PHLX housing index by 1.2 percent. The
largest U.S. luxury homebuilder reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit and raised the low end of its full-year home
delivery forecast.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,618 to 1,320, for a 1.23-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,451
issues rose and 1,198 fell, a 1.21-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 was posting 62 new 52-week highs and no new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 108 new highs and 20
new lows.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Daniel Bases.
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)