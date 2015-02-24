* Fed to consider hikes on "meeting-by-meeting" basis -
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Feb 24 U.S. stocks advanced in choppy
trading on Tuesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 touching intraday
records, as investors attempted to interpret testimony by
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
As investors sought clues on the timing of the Fed's first
interest rate increase since 2006, Yellen told a congressional
committee it is preparing to consider hikes "on a meeting by
meeting basis," in a subtle change of emphasis.
Equity investors did not react dramatically because they are
likely waiting instead for jobs data due out in a week and its
implications for the economy, said Jim Paulsen, chief investment
officer at Wells Capital Management in Minneapolis.
"There just doesn't seem to be big reaction by the U.S.
stock market," said Paulsen. "The market may be more focused on
the Fed's boss - the economy - than on the Fed itself."
But some investors took a clearer reading of Yellen's
comments.
"The Fed is not leaning against the wind, which is the
typical thing. They are trying to get out of the box they made
for themselves in dealing with the crisis. She is really eager
to do this even if the economy is not that strong," said Milton
Ezrati, senior economist and market strategist at Lord Abbett in
Jersey City, New Jersey.
The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of home prices in 20
metropolitan areas gained 4.5 percent in December above the 4.3
percent forecast and 4.3 percent in November.
Other data showed the U.S. services sector expanded in
February at its fastest pace since October, according to a
preliminary reading from financial data firm Markit. But U.S.
consumer confidence fell more than expected in February,
according to the Conference Board.
Home Depot shares gained 3.9 percent, boosting the
S&P 500 and the Dow. The home improvement retailer reported a
better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales and announced an
$18 billion share buyback program.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 89.71 points,
or 0.5 percent, to 18,206.55, the S&P 500 gained 4.44
points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,114.1 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 1.58 points, or 0.03 percent, to 4,962.55.
JPMorgan Chase climbed 2.5 percent after the bank
told investors it aims to save about $1.4 billion in annual
expenses. It also forecast about 10 percent core loan growth in
2015.
Toll Brothers rose 4.1 percent, helping to lift the
PHLX housing index. The largest U.S. luxury homebuilder
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised the
low end of its full-year home delivery forecast.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,726 to 1,280, for a 1.35-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,441
issues rose and 1,238 fell, a 1.16-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 65 new 52-week highs and no new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 113 new highs and 23
new lows.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Daniel Bases
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)