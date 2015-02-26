* Initial claims climb in latest week
* CPI posts biggest drop since 2008
* Durable goods orders top expectations
* Salesforce.com climbs after results, outlook
* Indexes: Dow off 0.1 pct, S&P off 0.09 pt, Nasdaq up 0.04
pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 26 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Thursday in the wake of a mixed bag of economic data, with
the Dow and S&P 500 holding just below record highs.
Weekly jobless claims rose to 313,000 last week, above the
290,000 forecast and 283,000 in the previous week. Durable goods
orders rose 2.8 percent in January, topping the 1.7 percent
estimate.
U.S. consumer prices in January fell 0.7 percent, the
biggest drop since 2008, as gasoline prices tumbled. The data
could provide ammunition to a cautious Federal Reserve to keep
interest rates low for a bit longer.
"It all kind of neutralized itself," said Randy Frederick,
managing director of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab
in Austin, Texas.
"The market just seems very confused as to whether it should
be reacting to the prospect of lower rates for longer or the
prospect that we can handle rates because the economy is doing
well."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 18.5 points, or
0.1 percent, to 18,206.07, the S&P 500 lost 1.89 points,
or 0.09 percent, to 2,111.97 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 2.02 points, or 0.04 percent, to 4,969.15.
A decline in shares of Apple tilted the S&P 500
and Nasdaq slightly into the red on Wednesday,
while the Dow managed to edge up to a new record in the
wake of testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to
a House of Representatives committee that yielded little insight
into the timing of an interest rate hike.
After a sluggish start to the year, equities have rebounded
sharply in February. Both the Dow and S&P 500 are on track for
their best monthly performance since October 2011, while the
Nasdaq is on pace for its best month since January 2012.
Avago Technologies jumped 10.9 percent to $125 as
the best performer on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100
index after the company reached a deal to acquire Emulex
for $8 per share. Emulex shares surged 26.1 percent to $8.02.
Transocean shares gained 4.4 percent to $16.75
after posting quarterly results.
Salesforce.com shares climbed 10.1 percent to $69.24
after the cloud software company reported quarterly earnings and
raised its full-year revenue forecast.
Sears Holdings reported a narrower quarterly loss
as it continued to slash costs and said it would launch a
planned property trust by June, raising at least $2 billion for
the struggling U.S. retailer. Its shares lost 6.6 percent to
$35.38.
Earnings are expected after the close from Autodesk
, Gap Inc, Monster Beverage and Ross
Stores.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,459 to 1,166, for a 1.25-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,108 issues rose and 1,027 fell for a 1.08-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted 13 new 52-week highs and
1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 39 new highs and 6 new
lows.
