By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 2 U.S. stocks little changed on
Monday, on the heels of the S&P 500's best month in more than
three years, as data showed consumer spending remained soft in
January and ahead of a report on the manufacturing sector.
U.S. consumer spending fell for a second month in January,
likely as lower gasoline prices continued to weigh on receipts
at service stations, while personal income fell just short of
expectations, showing a rise of 0.3 percent.
"Basically mixed, income up and spending down, inflation
basically not a problem but up from the last time," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in
New York.
"Once the market digests this mixed bag of economic numbers,
we will probably see the market attempt to move higher later in
the session."
At 9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT), data will be released on the
manufacturing sector by financial data firm Markit, following
shortly afterwards by the Institute for Supply Management's
reading on the manufacturing sector at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT).
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 39.7 points, or
0.22 percent, to 18,172.4, the S&P 500 gained 2.33
points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,106.83 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 15.29 points, or 0.31 percent, to 4,978.82.
Major Wall Street indexes dipped on Friday, but the Dow
Industrials and S&P 500 still managed their biggest monthly
gains since October 2011, while the Nasdaq notched its best
month since January 2012. The Nasdaq is within striking distance
of the 5,000 mark and record highs set in March 2000.
Chip maker NXP Semiconductors NV has agreed to buy
smaller peer Freescale Semiconductor Ltd and merge
operations in a deal valuing the combined company at over $40
billion. NXP shares jumped 14 percent to $96.78 while Freescale
advanced 9 percent to $39.35.
Lumber Liquidators shares were halted after a report
by television news program "60 Minutes" said the retailer of
hardwood flooring in North America sold flooring with higher
levels of formaldehyde than permitted under California's health
and safety standards.
Boston Scientific Corp said it will acquire Endo
International Plc's American Medical Systems urology
portfolio for up to $1.65 billion. Boston Scientific edged up
0.1 percent while Endo gained 4.4 percent to $89.33.
Cardinal Health said on Monday that it would buy
Johnson & Johnson's Cordis vascular technology unit for
$1.9 billion and the acquisition would boost 2017 earnings by 20
cents per share. Cardinal Health rose 1.7 percent to $89.49 and
JNJ added 0.3 percent to $102.78.
Hewlett-Packard said it would buy Wi-Fi network gear
maker Aruba Networks for about $2.7 billion in cash.
Aruba Networks slipped 1.7 percent to $24.40 while HP advanced
0.3 percent to $34.95.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,273 to 1,245, for a 1.02-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,259 issues rose and 898 fell for a 1.40-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 5 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 23 new highs
and 8 new lows.
