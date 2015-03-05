* Initial jobless claims, factory orders data due
* AbbVie to buy Pharmacyclics for about $21 bln
* Costco climbs in premarket after results
* Futures up: Dow 30 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 7.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. stock index futures edged
up on Thursday, after two days of declines on the S&P 500, ahead
of data on the labor market and factory orders.
* The benchmark S&P index has slowed after a 5-percent surge
in February and a record on March 2 with its worst two-day
performance since late January. The index has been down during
four of the past six sessions as investors attempt to gauge the
timing of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
* Weekly initial jobless claims data is due at 8:30 a.m.
(1330 GMT). Expectations call for claims to dip to 295,000 from
the 313,000 in the prior week. Investors will eye the data for
signs of strength in the labor market ahead of Friday's monthly
payrolls report.
* January factory orders data is scheduled for later in the
session at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT). Expectations call for orders
to rise 0.2 percent versus a 3.4 percent decline in December.
* AbbVie is to buy Pharmacyclics for about
$21 billion, giving it access to what is expected to be one of
the world's top-selling cancer drugs and expanding its reach in
the profitable oncology field. Pharmacyclics shares jumped 8.7
percent to $250.51 in premarket trade while AbbVie lost 5
percent to $57.25.
* Costco Wholesale rose 1.8 percent to $149.88
before the opening bell after it reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit. Retailers will be watched as they post monthly
sales results for signs lower gas prices will result in spending
elsewhere in the economy.
* The European Central Bank is expected to reveal some but
not all the details of its 1 trillion euro-plus bond buying plan
when it meets on Thursday and is also expected to keep interest
rates on hold.
* European shares rose, with a batch of robust company
results from firms including supermarket Carrefour and
fund manager Schroders boosting sentiment ahead of the
ECB meeting.
* In Asia, Japan's Nikkei ticked higher, boosted by
optimism on the economy and the Bank of Japan's buying earlier
this week while China's main stock indexes fell nearly 1 percent
as investors dumped blue-chip shares on worries about the
slowing economy.
Futures snapshot at 7:30 a.m. (1230 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.5 points, or 0.17
percent, with 78,387 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 7.75 points, or 0.17
percent, in volume of 11,053 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 30 points, or 0.17 percent,
with 11,484 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)