* Indexes have fallen for two straight weeks
* Alcoa to buy RTI International for $1.5 bln
* GM up in premarket, to launch buyback program
* Futures down: Dow 23 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 3.75 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Monday, continuing a recent downtrend on Wall Street as
investors speculated over whether interest rates could be raised
sooner than expected.
Major indexes slumped on Friday, with the S&P 500 suffering
its biggest one-day loss in about two months, after the U.S.
nonfarm payrolls report for February showed jobs growth that was
much stronger than expected.
That was seen as possibly pressuring the Federal Reserve to
act soon on monetary policy, as the central bank had said it
would raise rates when the economy was strong enough to support
it.
While a more robust economy is better for stocks in the long
run, investors have been concerned that a rate rise too soon -
which would raise borrowing costs for companies and individuals
- could damp growth as the economy's recovery has been slow.
The S&P 500 has fallen for two straight weeks, but remains
about 2 percent from its record closing high. The Dow is also
near record levels, while the Nasdaq is 2.4 percent below its
record close, which was hit in March 2000.
Premarket volume was light, suggesting investors were
reluctant to jump in at current levels. That could amplify
market volatility, as could this week's economic data, including
retail sales and consumer sentiment, which may provide further
insight into the Fed's plans for interest rates.
Alcoa Inc rose 0.5 percent to $14.55 in premarket
trading after it said it would buy RTI International Metals Inc
for $1.5 billion.
Apple Inc rose 1.1 percent to $128 in premarket
trading. The company will be in focus Monday amid its "Spring
Forward" event, which will be followed with interest by
investors looking for details on its new Apple Watch product.
General Motors said it would launch a $5 billion
share buyback and put forward a new plan for capital allocation
that promises investors the potential for further cash returns.
Shares rose 2.8 percent to $37.55 before the bell.
U.S. shares of BlackBerry fell 4.3 percent to
$10.21 in premarket trading after Goldman Sachs downgraded the
company to "sell," expecting the smartphone maker's losses to
widen in 2016.
Whiting Petroleum Corp rose 3.2 percent to $35.12
before the bell. Late Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported
that the company was seeking a possible buyer, though a person
familiar with the board's thinking told Reuters he was not aware
of any such plan.
CTI BioPharma Corp jumped 24 percent to $3.29 in
heavy premarket trading after the company's experimental blood
cancer treatment achieved the main goal of a late-stage study.
Futures snapshot at 7:36 a.m. EDT (1136 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.75 points, or 0.13
percent, with 100,154 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 3.75 points, or 0.09
percent, in volume of 17,606 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 23 points, or 0.13 percent,
with 14,681 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)