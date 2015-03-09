* Indexes have fallen for two straight weeks
* Alcoa to buy RTI International for $1.5 bln
* GM shares rally, to launch buyback program
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 500 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
(Updates to market open)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. stocks were modestly
higher on Monday, a day after the S&P 500's biggest drop in
about two months, as some billion-dollar deals helped provide a
lift to the market.
Wall Street has fallen for two straight weeks, a downtrend
that came on speculation that interest rates could rise sooner
than anticipated. Friday's weakness was driven by a much
stronger-than-expected jobs report, which was seen as possibly
pressuring the Federal Reserve to act soon on monetary policy.
The central bank had said it would raise rates when the economy
was strong enough to support such a move.
While a more robust economy is better for stocks in the long
run, investors have been concerned that a rate rise too soon -
which would raise borrowing costs for companies and individuals
- could dampen growth as the economy's recovery has been slow.
The S&P 500 remains about 2 percent below its record closing
high. The Dow is also near record levels, while the Nasdaq is
2.4 percent below its record close, hit in March 2000.
In deal news, Alcoa Inc said it would buy RTI
International Metals Inc for $1.5 billion.
Simon Property Group offered to buy
Macerich Co for $22.4 billion.
Alcoa lost 4.9 percent to $13.77 while RTI jumped 40.5
percent to $38.33. Macerich rose 5.9 percent to $91.86 while
Simon Property was up 0.5 percent at $181.51.
"You'll see these kinds of deals continue to be announced
since money is so cheap right now that you can borrow all you
need to make them happen," said Tom Mangan, who helps oversee
$6.4 billion as a senior vice president at James Investment
Research Inc in Xenia, Ohio.
"This will be very good for small-cap stocks, and it also
suggests that the market isn't overly expensive overall."
Whiting Petroleum Corp rose 9.6 percent to $37.35.
Late Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company
was seeking a possible buyer, though a person familiar with the
board's thinking told Reuters he was not aware of any such plan.
McDonald's Corp same-store sales fell more than
expected in February, though the stock rose 0.9 percent to
$98.
General Motors said it plans a new, $5 billion share
buyback in an agreement with dissident investors, and put
forward more details on capital allocation that promises
investors the potential for further cash returns. Shares rose
3.3 percent to $37.74.
At 9:58 a.m. (1358 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 72.22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 17,929, the S&P 500
gained 3.91 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,075.17 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 6.31 points, or 0.13 percent, to
4,933.68.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,688 to 1,070, for a 1.58-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,352
issues rose and 972 fell, for a 1.39-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 5 new 52-week highs and 7 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 26 new highs and 23 new lows.
