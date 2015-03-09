* Alcoa to buy RTI International for $1.5 bln
* Crude oil, lifting energy names
* GM shares rally; plans massive buyback
* Indexes up: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq flat
(Updates to afternoon trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. stocks were mostly higher
on Monday, boosted by a couple of billion-dollar deals, while an
increase in the price of crude oil supported energy names.
The gain comes one session after the S&P 500's biggest drop
in almost two months, as well as two straight weeks of declines
for major indexes.
The S&P 500 is about 2 percent below its record closing
high, as is the Dow. The Nasdaq is 2.4 percent below its record
close hit in March 2000.
"We're positive on the stock market here, and the recent
setback last week just provides better opportunity to buy," said
Tom Mangan, senior vice president at James Investment Research
Inc in Xenia, Ohio.
Alcoa Inc said it would buy RTI International Metals
Inc for $1.5 billion. Separately, Simon
Property Group offered to buy Macerich Co for
$22.4 billion including debt.
Alcoa lost 6.4 percent to $13.55 while RTI jumped 38 percent
to $37.62. Macerich rose 6.1 percent to $92 and Simon Property
was up 0.1 percent at $180.78.
"You'll see these kinds of deals continue to be announced
since money is so cheap right now that you can borrow all you
need to make them happen," said Mangan, who helps oversee $6.4
billion. "This will be very good for small-cap stocks, and it
also suggests that the market isn't overly expensive overall."
Whiting Petroleum Corp rose 12.9 percent to $38.42.
Late Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company
was seeking a possible buyer, though a person familiar with the
board's thinking told Reuters he was not aware of such a plan.
U.S. crude futures rose 1.7 percent to $50.43 per
barrel after market data firm Genscape reported a modest stock
build last week at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for oil.
The S&P energy sector rose 0.4 percent
and was one of the strongest S&P sectors. Chevron Corp
rose 1.7 percent to $105.29, supporting the Dow.
General Motors said it plans a new, $5 billion share
buyback in an agreement with dissident investors, and put
forward more details on capital allocation that promises
investors the potential for further cash returns. Shares rose
2.8 percent to $37.57.
At 12:33 p.m. (1633 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 107.73 points, or 0.6 percent, to 17,964.51, the S&P
500 gained 4.79 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,076.05 and
the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.56 points, or 0.03
percent, to 4,925.81.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,495 to 1,466, for a 1.02-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,315
issues rose and 1,314 fell for a 1.00-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 6 new 52-week highs and 9 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 41 new highs and 45 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)