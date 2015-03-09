* Alcoa to buy RTI International for $1.5 bln
* Apple shares end up slightly after Apple Watch roll out
* Indexes up: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. stocks bounced back on
Monday, helped by merger and acquisitions activity, while Apple
shares ended slightly higher following the long-anticipated
rollout of its watch.
Alcoa Inc said it would buy RTI International Metals
Inc for $1.5 billion. Separately,
Shopping mall owner Simon Property Group offered to buy
Macerich Co for $22.4 billion including debt.
Alcoa lost 5.4 percent to $13.70 while RTI jumped 39.3
percent to $38.00. Macerich rose 7 percent to $92.76 and Simon
Property was down 0.1 percent at $180.44.
The day's gain came after the S&P 500's biggest drop in
almost two months on Friday, when investors bet a
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report increased chances the
Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner.
"We're seeing a little bit of a snapback from Friday's
reaction to the jobs report. We're seeing a little of that
reversion-to-the-mean trade," said Larry Peruzzi, senior equity
trader at Cabrera Capital Markets Inc in Boston.
Shares of Apple ended up 0.4 at $127.08 after trading both
sides of unchanged as details of its watch were released,
including that the price would range from $349 to more than
$10,000.
"I just don't know if it's going to be the power product
that everyone's looking for," said Daniel Morgan, senior
portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Company in Atlanta.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 138.94 points,
or 0.78 percent, to 17,995.72, the S&P 500 gained 8.17
points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,079.43 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 15.07 points, or 0.31 percent, to 4,942.44.
The S&P 500 is about 1.8 percent below its record closing
high from last week, while the Dow is about 1.6 percent below
its record.
Other top gainers included Whiting Petroleum Corp,
which rose 10.8 percent to $37.71. Late Friday, the Wall Street
Journal reported that the company was seeking a possible buyer,
though a person familiar with the board's thinking told Reuters
he was not aware of such a plan.
General Motors' shares rose 3.1 percent to $37.66
after it said it plans a new, $5 billion share buyback in an
agreement with dissident investors, and put forward more details
on capital allocation that promises investors the potential for
further cash returns.
Shares of Qualcomm were up 2.3 percent at $74.40
after the bell following its announcement of a $15 billion share
buyback.
About 6.2 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 6.6 billion average for the last five sessions,
according to BATS Global Markets.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,612 to 1,445, for a 1.12-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,521
issues rose and 1,215 fell, for a 1.25-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 posted eight new 52-week highs and 13 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 63 new highs and 65 new lows.
