March 10 U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday, giving the S&P 500 its biggest decline in two months, on strengthening views the Federal Reserve may raise rates as early as June.

The Dow Jones industrial average was falling 327.9 points, or 1.82 percent, at 17,667.82, the S&P 500 was losing 34.91 points, or 1.68 percent, at 2,044.52 and the Nasdaq Composite was dropping 82.64 points, or 1.67 percent, at 4,859.80.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)