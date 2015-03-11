* S&P 500 coming off biggest one-day drop in two months
* Energy shares in view after sharp decline on Tuesday
* Futures up: Dow 62 pts, S&P 9.25 pts, Nasdaq 14.25 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 11 U.S. stock index futures were
slightly higher on Wednesday, implying a modest rebound from a
sharp decline in the previous session, though questions remains
about when the Federal Reserve would adjust its rate policies.
* Wall Street fell sharply on Tuesday, with the S&P 500
suffering its biggest one-day decline in two months, a drop that
surpassed a selloff of similar magnitude on Friday. The
benchmark index is down about 2.7 percent over the past three
sessions, while the CBOE Volatility index, a measure of
investor anxiety, is up almost 19 percent over that period.
* The weakness has come on increasing view the Fed may raise
interest rates as soon as June. Those worries pushed the U.S.
dollar to a nearly 12-year peak against the euro on
Tuesday, and added to concerns the dollar will continue to weigh
on U.S. multinationals' earnings.
* The U.S. Dollar index stayed strong on Wednesday,
up 0.9 percent. The index has risen in five of the past six
sessions, up about 4.3 percent over that period. The euro
fell 1.2 percent and hit a 12-year low.
* Despite the recent weakness, which took the Dow and S&P
into negative territory for the year on Tuesday, the S&P is just
3.5 percent from a record close hit earlier this month. It is
also about four points away from its 100-day moving average of
2,040.27. If the S&P breaks below that level, that could be a
weak medium-term momentum.
* Energy shares will be in focus following a drop of more
than 3 percent in crude oil prices on Tuesday. U.S. crude
futures were flat at $48.28 per barrel on Wednesday, and
while oil is up more than 10 percent from a bottom reached in
late January, it remains down more than 55 percent from a high
reached in June.
* In company news, Zogenix Inc late Tuesday said it
would sell its Zohydro business to Pernix Therapeutics Holdings
Inc in a deal that could be worth nearly $400 million.
* Wendys Co fell 2.3 percent to $10.50 in premarket
trading a day after Credit Suisse started coverage on the
company with an underperform rating.
Futures snapshot at 6:57:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.25 points, or 0.45
percent, with 136,777 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 14.25 points, or 0.33
percent, in volume of 17,903 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 62 points, or 0.35 percent,
with 20,256 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by W Smon)