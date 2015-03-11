* S&P 500 coming off biggest one-day drop in two months
* Energy shares in view after sharp decline on Tuesday
* Express rises in premarket after results
* Futures up: Dow 28 pts, S&P 6.5 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts
(Updates prices, adds Express results)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 11 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a slightly higher open on Wednesday, implying a
modest rebound from a sharp decline in the previous session,
though questions remain about when the Federal Reserve would
adjust its rate policies.
Wall Street fell sharply on Tuesday, with the S&P 500
suffering its biggest one-day decline in two months, surpassing
a selloff of similar magnitude on Friday. The benchmark index is
down about 2.7 percent over the past three sessions, while the
CBOE Volatility index, a measure of investor anxiety, is
up almost 19 percent over that period.
The weakness has come on the increasing view the Fed may
raise interest rates as soon as June. Those worries pushed the
U.S. dollar to a nearly 12-year peak against the euro on
Tuesday, and added to concerns the dollar will continue to weigh
on U.S. multinationals' earnings.
The U.S. dollar index stayed strong on Wednesday, up
0.7 percent. The index has risen in five of the past six
sessions, up more than 4 percent over that period. The euro
fell 1 percent and hit a 12-year low.
Despite the recent weakness, which took the Dow and S&P into
negative territory for the year on Tuesday, the S&P is just 3.5
percent from a record close hit earlier this month. It is also
about four points above its 100-day moving average of 2,040.27.
If the S&P breaks below that level, that could be a weak
medium-term momentum signal.
Energy shares will be in focus following a drop of more than
3 percent in crude oil prices on Tuesday. U.S. crude futures
rose 1 percent to $48.78 per barrel on Wednesday. While
oil is up more than 10 percent from a bottom reached in late
January, it remains down more than 55 percent from a June high.
In company news, Zogenix Inc late Tuesday said it
would sell its Zohydro painkiller business to Pernix
Therapeutics Holdings Inc in a deal that could be worth
nearly $400 million. Zogenix fell 4.2 percent to
$1.60 in premarket trading while Pernix rose 6.8 percent to
$12.40.
Wendy's Co fell 2.3 percent to $10.50 in premarket
trading a day after Credit Suisse started coverage on the
company with an underperform rating.
Express Inc rose 4.3 percent to $15.60 before the
bell after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings and
sales that topped expectations.
Futures snapshot at 8:55:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.5 points, or 0.32
percent, with 207,985 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 10 points, or 0.23
percent, in volume of 25,771 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 28 points, or 0.16 percent,
with 26,257 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)