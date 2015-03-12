March 12 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, rebounding after two days of declines, though shares of Intel Corp weighed on Nasdaq after the company warned that first-quarter revenue would be weaker than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 44.18 points, or 0.25 percent, to 17,679.57, the S&P 500 gained 4.5 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,044.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.03 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,853.97.

