* Hasbro reports surprise revenue rise, shares jump
* Royal Caribbean falls as strong USD hurts onboard spending
* Indexes up: Dow 1.4 pct, S&P 1 pct, Nasdaq 1.2 pct
(Updates to midday)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. stocks rose on Monday,
reversing much of the previous session's sharp decline, as
China's steps to stimulate its slowing economy and as earnings
lured money back into equities.
In the second industry-wide cut in two months, China's
central bank on Sunday reduced the amount of cash that banks
must hold as reserves in a move to help spur bank lending and
combat slowing growth.
"China was part of a two-pronged news event that caused part
of the selloff on Friday. The move over the weekend changed that
perspective and caused a little bit of a boost today," said
Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives
for Charles Schwab in Austin.
Morgan Stanley shares rose 1.2 percent to $37.19
after the Wall Street investment bank reported a 60 percent rise
in quarterly profit and raised its dividend by 50 percent to 15
cents per share.
Hasbro jumped 9.5 percent to $72.16 after the
toymaker reported a surprise increase in revenue. Royal
Caribbean fell 7.8 percent to $72.85 after it reported a
fall in revenue, saying a strong dollar hurt onboard spending by
customers from outside the United States.
At 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 241.7 points, or 1.36 percent, to 18,068,
the S&P 500 gained 21.39 points, or 1.03 percent, to
2,102.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 59.37 points, or
1.2 percent, to 4,991.19.
Nearly 76 percent of the S&P 500 components that have
reported earnings beat analyst expectations, topping the 70
percent average in the last four quarters. However, just 47
percent beat on revenue, compared to the 58 percent average top
line beat over the last year.
"The bar got lowered a lot for energy companies and those
better involved in exports (and) that pulled the bar down for
everybody else," said Schwab's Frederick. "My expectation was
that companies that are not part of those two categories may
very well show some upside surprises, and I think that's what
we've seen so far."
Despite lackluster U.S. economic data, a world grappling
with slow growth, and concern that Greece and Ukraine could
default on their debt, the U.S. stock market has been more than
resilient - making it hard for short sellers. Major indices are
less than two percent below record highs.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,291 to 621, for a 3.69-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,864 issues rose and 767 fell for a 2.43-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 2 new 52-week highs and 1 new low;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 37 new highs and 43 new lows.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)