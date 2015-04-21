* Yahoo, Chipotle down after the bell, Yum and Broadcom gain
* Mylan shares up almost 9 pct after Teva bid
* Dow ends down 0.47 pct, S&P down 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.39
pct
(Adds detail on extended trade moves)
By Noel Randewich
April 21 U.S. stocks were a mixed bag on
Tuesday, with the Dow ending lower after a handful of
uninspiring earnings reports while the Nasdaq closed near a
record high following a proposed biotech merger.
Travelers, DuPont and IBM shares
weighed on the Dow Jones industrial average. DuPont reported
lower sales in all of its businesses and said a strong dollar
would take a toll on its full-year earnings. IBM also mentioned
currency effects when it reported a fall in revenue late on
Monday.
DuPont ended the session 2.95 percent lower at $70.69 and
IBM fell 1.14 percent to $164.26.
March-quarter earnings season is in full swing, with almost
73 percent of the S&P 500 components that have reported so far
beating bottom-line expectations, but just 42.2 percent beating
expectations for revenue.
Investors struggled to gauge how much a strong dollar has
hurt U.S. multinationals, including technology companies like
Facebook, Google, Qualcomm and
Microsoft that sell many of their products and services
overseas and are expected to report their earnings this week.
"There's a lot of cross-current in the earnings picture. Are
we at peak margins? Are we likely to hold, or might there be
some downside?" said Mark Foster, chief investment officer at
Kirr Marbach & Co in Columbus, Indiana. "People are pretty
zeroed in on that."
The dollar has gained almost 9 percent since the
beginning of the year against a basket of major currencies,
hurting companies with large overseas operations.
Travelers reported a drop in quarterly net profit and its
shares ended down 4.01 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 85.34 points,
or 0.47 percent, to end at 17,949.59. The S&P 500 lost
3.11 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,097.29 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 19.50 points, or 0.39 percent, to
5,014.10.
The Nasdaq ended the day less than 35 points away from its
March 2000 all-time closing high.
Mylan shares rose 8.85 percent to end at $74.07
after Israeli drugmaker Teva made an unsolicited offer
of $82 per share, in what could be the drug industry's largest
takeover this year. Teva rose 1.37 percent. The Nasdaq Biotech
index ended up 1.87 percent.
After the bell, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Yahoo
posted quarterly revenues that fell short of analyst
estimates, and their shares fell 4.5 percent and 1.19 percent,
respectively.
Yum Brands and Broadcom gained about 4
percent each after they posted earnings that beat modest
expectations.
First-quarter earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to
dip 2.2 percent, while revenues are seen declining 3.1 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data which includes companies that
already reported.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,521 to 1,512, for a 1.01-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,381 issues fell and 1,346 advanced, for a 1.03-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 12 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite, recorded 95 new highs and 27 new lows.
About 5.9 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 6.2 billion daily average for the month to date,
according to BATS Global Markets.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Nick Zieminski)