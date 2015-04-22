April 22 U.S. stocks ended stronger on Wednesday as Visa Inc's potential expansion into China and talk of a turnaround at McDonald's Corp helped investors see the bright side of mixed quarterly earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 88.01 points, or 0.49 percent, to 18,037.6, the S&P 500 gained 10.65 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,107.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.07 points, or 0.42 percent, to 5,035.17.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)