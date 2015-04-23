(Updates to close)
* Nasdaq tops March 10, 2000 high of 5048.62
* S&P 500 hits intraday record high
* Indexes: Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.24 pct, Nasdaq up 0.41
pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
April 23 The Nasdaq Composite, the U.S. market
index most closely associated with technology stocks, closed at
an all-time high on Thursday, surpassing a 2000 record set just
before the dotcom crash.
Its record close of 5,056.06 capped a slow, unsteady climb
from a 2002 low of 1,114.11 that spanned a recession, the rise
of biotech and social media, and the explosive growth of mobile
phones that has helped make Apple the most valuable
company in the United States.
The Nasdaq jumped as high as 5,073.091 on Thursday, led by
shares of Apple, which has been among the biggest positive
influences on the index in recent years. The index's last record
close of 5,048.62 was hit on March 10, 2000.
The S&P 500 set an intraday high but closed shy of a new
record.
Rapid growth in biotechnology companies such as Gilead
and social media firms like Facebook, driven by
the popularity of mobile computing, also helped lift the Nasdaq
to its current levels.
Strategists say there is still room for the Nasdaq to rise.
"Now that it's making a new high, I don't think it's just
going to stop. It has the potential to go up, absent some
external event that I can't predict. I think the companies look
as though they ought to power through this environment," said
Walter Price, senior portfolio manager and managing director of
the AllianzGI Global Technology fund in San Francisco.
In 2000, "a lot of the high-growth companies were selling at
200 or 300 times next year's earnings. This is nothing like
that. This is a whole different world versus 2000."
On Thursday, shares of Gilead were up 1 percent at $105.21,
while Facebook, which late Wednesday posted quarterly revenue
that missed analysts estimates, was down 2.6 percent at $82.41.
Shares of Apple were up 0.8 percent at $129.67, while Google
was up 1.5 percent at $557.46. They are the two top
components by market cap in the Nasdaq. Microsoft,
which was the top component in March 2000, is now third,
followed by Facebook.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.42 points,
or 0.11 percent, to 18,058.69, the S&P 500 gained 4.97
points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,112.93 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 20.89 points, or 0.41 percent, to 5,056.06.
The Nasdaq lost 78.4 percent of its value from the 2000 peak
to its 2002 low 31 months later. From the March 2009 trough to
today's record, the index gained 300 percent.
Stephen Massocca, chief investment officer at Wedbush Equity
Management LLC in San Francisco, cautioned that social media
stocks within the sector will likely tumble eventually. "I don't
know when it's going to end but I know how it's going to end
badly," Massocca said.
Massocca referred to the dramatic rise of the Global X
Social Media index ETF, which was down 0.4 percent on
Thursday but is up about 15 percent for the year so far.
The Nasdaq Composite's market capitalization is $8.2
trillion, compared with a $19.5 trillion market cap for the S&P
500, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Though the Nasdaq is heavily associated with technology, the
S&P 500 technology sector is actually down about 21
percent since March 10, 2000, according to S&P-Dow Jones Indices
analyst Howard Silverblatt.
On Thursday, eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,039 to 956, for a 2.13-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,659 issues rose and 1,061 fell, for a 1.56-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal, David Randall, Sinead
Carew and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nick
Zieminski)