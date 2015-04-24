* Xerox slumps as it cuts forecast
* Comcast shares up after it calls off Time Warner Cable
merger
* Amazon shares jump after revenue beats estimates
* Futures up: Dow 19 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 31 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
April 24 U.S. stocks were set to open higher on
Friday as strong results from tech behemoths Google, Amazon and
Microsoft set the Nasdaq Composite on track to extend its run
after surpassing on Thursday a 15-year-old record.
The S&P 500 touched a record intraday high on
Thursday, while the Nasdaq closed at 5,056.06,
surpassing its record set in March 2000, just before the dot-com
bubble burst.
"I think we're on more solid footing than the last time,"
said Gordon Charlop, managing director at Rosenblatt Securities
in New York.
"There could be some vulnerability in some of the tech
names, given the change in the value of the dollar, but I don't
get the same sense that we're overvalued at these levels the way
we were the last time we got here."
Futures barely budged after data showed U.S. business
investment spending plans fell for a seventh straight month in
March, likely weighed down by a strong dollar and lower energy
prices.
Amazon shares jumped 12.7 percent to $439 in
premarket trading after the e-commerce company's revenue came in
above estimates.
Google rose 3.6 percent to $577.29 after reporting
higher quarterly revenue and profit as rising online ad volume
offset a hit from the strong dollar.
Microsoft shares rose 5.4 percent to $45.65 before
the bell as the software giant's results topped Wall Street
estimates.
Comcast shares rose 0.9 percent to $59.78 after it
abandoned its proposed $45 billion merger with Time Warner Cable
after U.S. regulators said the deal would give Comcast
an unfair advantage in the Internet-based services market. Time
Warner fell 0.5 percent to $148.
Xerox shares slumped 4.5 percent $12.55 after it
cut its 2015 profit forecast, adding to a growing list of
companies that have blamed a strong U.S. currency for weakened
results or forecasts.
Apple gained 0.6 percent to $130.39 after the
company said it aims to ship at least 20 million Apple Watches
this year, well above many analysts' forecasts.
Of the 169 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings so far, 71 percent have exceeded expectations but only
44 percent have beaten on revenue.
Futures snapshot at 8:56 a.m. EDT (1256 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.75 points, or 0.18
percent, with 171,109 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 31 points, or 0.69
percent, in volume of 39,082 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 19 points, or 0.11 percent,
with 27,977 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza and
Rodrigo Campos)