(Corrects paragraph 13 to say vehicle sales for Ford and GM
stronger than expected)
* Gilead leads as biotechs end 5-day losing streak
* Railcar makers gain on new tough oil-train safety rules
* Social media stocks underperformers for week
* Indexes up: Dow 1 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.3 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
May 1 U.S. stocks bounced back sharply on Friday
as investors snapped up beaten-down shares in the healthcare and
technology sectors, and as data gave further signs of a pickup
in the economy.
Apple provided the biggest boost to the major
indexes, jumping 3 percent to $128.95 in its biggest daily
percentage gain since January. The stock lost 2.7 percent on
Thursday.
The Nasdaq snapped a four-day losing streak while the S&P
tech sector gained 1.5 percent, among the day's
best-performing sectors.
Biotech shares also rebounded, ending a five-day losing
streak. The Nasdaq Biotech Index was up 2.9 percent for
the day, but lost 5.5 percent for the week, its worst such
decline since March 2014.
Shares of Gilead rose 4.5 percent to $105.01,
helping to lift both the Nasdaq and S&P 500, after its quarterly
profit nearly doubled. The S&P healthcare index
was up 1.3 percent.
Investors were also buoyed by an encouraging batch of data
for April that suggested the U.S. economy was pulling out of a
first-quarter soft patch.
"Yesterday people were thinking the market was going to fall
off of a cliff, and today we're seeing a lot of institutional
buying coming in," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan
Capital in New York.
"So, the buy-the-dippers show up and defend the market. That
leads me to believe there's more upside."
Indexes posted losses for the week, however, with social
media shares among the weakest performers following
disappointing outlooks and results this week from several key
players including Twitter.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 183.54 points,
or 1.03 percent, to 18,024.06, the S&P 500 gained 22.78
points, or 1.09 percent, to 2,108.29 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 63.97 points, or 1.29 percent, to 5,005.39.
LinkedIn, Twitter and Yelp all notched
their biggest weekly percentage declines since their debuts.
LinkedIn, which reported results late Thursday, dropped 18.6
percent to $205.21.
For the week, the Dow was down 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 was
down 0.5 percent and the Nasdaq was down 1.7 percent.
Consumer sentiment jumped and vehicle sales for GM and
Ford were stronger-than-expected in April, while
manufacturing expansion in the month held steady at near a
two-year low.
Railcar makers gained after tougher oil-train safety
standards, including rules to phase out older tank cars in three
years, were announced.
Greenbrier gained 8 percent to $62.33, while Trinity
Industries rose 6.9 percent to $28.96. American Railcar
was up 5.9 percent at $56.18.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,850 to 1,201, for a 1.54-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,664 issues rose and 1,118 fell for a 1.49-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted 10 new 52-week highs and
no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 35 new highs and 69
new lows.
About 6.3 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 7.2 billion daily average for the last five
sessions, according to data from BATS Global Markets.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrwal; Editing by Savio D'Souza
and Meredith Mazzilli)