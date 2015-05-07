May 7 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday, amid unsettled financial markets worldwide, as the week long sell-off in the bond market continued.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.22 points, or 0.14 percent, to 17,816.76, the S&P 500 lost 2.29 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,077.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.65 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,922.29. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)