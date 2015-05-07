US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs as risk appetite improves
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
May 7 U.S. stocks moved higher on Thursday afternoon, helped by a jump in technology stocks and a reversal in surging global interest rates.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 82.12 points, or 0.46 percent, to 17,924.1, the S&P 500 gained 7.85 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,088 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.90 points, or 0.53 percent, to 4,945.54.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
