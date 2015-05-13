* April retail sales dampen hopes of Q2 growth rebound
* DuPont falls after winning proxy battle
* Tech stocks rise, utilities fall
* Indexes: Dow off 0.04 pct, S&P off 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up
0.11 pct
By Sinead Carew
May 13 Wall Street's major indexes gave up early
gains to end Wednesday's session little changed as some
investors stood on the sidelines waiting for the next round of
economic data at the tail end of earnings season.
U.S. retail sales were unchanged in April as households cut
back on purchases of cars and other big-ticket items and import
prices fell for a 10th straight month in April and business
inventories barely rose in March.
The data suggested to some investors that the U.S. economy
was struggling to rebound strongly enough for the Federal
Reserve to raise interest rates before September.
"You're now heading from an earnings-centric market to a
macro-focused market," said Andrew Frankel, co-president of
Stuart Frankel & Co in New York. "People seem to be in watch
mode as they get an understanding of what's next."
In particular, investors are waiting for inflation numbers
and the next jobs report in coming weeks, said Michael Matousek,
head trader at U.S. Global Investors Inc in San Antonio.
However, Brian Fenske, head of sales trading at ITG in New
York, said he was seeing solid volume of investors adjusting
their portfolios after earnings season.
"I'm seeing more healthy activity which is buying, selling
and shorting stocks," said Fenske. "I'm seeing a return of
conviction."
The S&P's information technology index, was the
best performer with a 0.5 percent increase.
The S&P utilities index was the worst performer,
with a 1.1 percent drop. Duke Energy weighed most on
that sector and AES Corp fell 2.5 percent drop after it
priced a secondary share offering.
"It's a gauge of people's perspectives as to what the Fed
will do next," said Frankel, adding that utilities are in favor
if people think the Fed will stall on interest rate hikes.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 7.574 points,
or 0.04 percent, to 18,060.49, the S&P 500 lost 0.64
points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,098.47 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 5.50 points, or 0.11 percent, to 4,981.69.
DuPont shares fell 6.8 percent to $69.33 after it won
a proxy fight against Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management. The
stock was the biggest drag on the Dow Jones industrial average.
Macy's fell 2.4 percent to $63.73, while Ralph Lauren
fell 3 percent to $129.18 after they reported results.
Pall Corp rose 4.4 percent to $123.89 after Danaher
said it would buy the company in a $13.8 billion deal.
Danaher was up 1.6 percent at $87.35.
Shares of pipeline company Williams Partners LP
jumped 22.7 percent to $58.16 after Williams Cos said it
would buy its affiliate for about $13.8 billion.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,695 to 1,369, for a 1.24-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,369
issues rose and 1,345 fell for a 1.02-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 13 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 64 new highs and 34 new lows.
About 6.1 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 6.6 billion average for the last five
sessions, according to data from BATS Global Markets.
