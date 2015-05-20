* Minutes in line with interest rate expectations
* Indexes: Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P up 0.03, Nasdaq up 0.15
pct
(Updates following release of Fed minutes)
By Caroline Valetkevitch and Noel Randewich
May 20 U.S. stocks remained near flat on
Wednesday as Wall Street saw little in the minutes from last
month's Federal Reserve meeting to change expectations of when
the central bank will raise interest rates.
Many officials at the Fed's April policy meeting believed it
would be premature to raise interest rates in June and that a
bump in inflation was being offset by a weaker labor market and
softer data, according to the minutes.
"The comments were fairly innocuous," said Mark Luschini,
chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia. "I think everybody's trying to tease something
from the notes, but at the end of the day, they didn't really
reveal much."
At 2:15 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 11.27 points, or 0.06 percent, to 18,301.12, the S&P 500
gained 0.68 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,128.51 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 7.76 points, or 0.15 percent, to
5,077.79.
While the central bank is broadly expected to raise rates
this year, the timing of the move has kept the market on
tenterhooks.
A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed most economists were now
less sure about when rates would be increased, but the median
still suggested a move in the third quarter.
Growth slowed to a crawl in the first quarter, while recent
data has painted a mixed picture. Consumption, business spending
and manufacturing data has suggested the economy is struggling,
but housing starts were strong.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,589 to 1,379, for a 1.15-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,373 issues fell and 1,348 advanced for a 1.02-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 28 new 52-week highs
and 4 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 78 new highs
and 47 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal, editing by Savio
D'Souza; Editing by Nick Zieminski)