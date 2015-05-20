* Minutes in line with interest rate expectations
* S&P briefly hits intraday record high
* Airlines down on expectations of lower passenger revenue
* Dow down 0.15 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct
(Updates to close, adds comment)
By Noel Randewich
May 20 U.S. stocks ended marginally lower on
Wednesday after Wall Street saw little in the minutes from last
month's Federal Reserve meeting to alter expectations of when
the central bank will raise interest rates.
Following the minutes' release, the Dow and S&P 500 pushed
into record territory before giving up their gains.
Officials at the Fed's April policy meeting believed it
would be premature to raise interest rates in June and that a
bump in inflation was being offset by a weaker labor market and
softer data, according to the minutes.
"They didn't give much tangible evidence that they were
going to do anything different than what the market was already
prepared for, and I think that's why the net-net was a benign
impact to financial markets," said Mark Luschini, chief
investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.99 points,
or 0.15 percent, to end at 18,285.4. The S&P 500 lost
1.98 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,125.85 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 1.71 points, or 0.03 percent, to end at
5,071.74.
The Dow had closed at record highs in the previous two
sessions and on Wednesday was briefly on track for another
all-time high close.
The S&P, also near record highs, is now trading at 17 times
expected earnings, compared to its 10-year median of 15.
Five of the 10 major S&P 500 indexes were lower on
Wednesday, led down by a 0.37 percent decline in the industrials
index.
Southwest Airlines pushed airline shares lower with
a drop of 9.09 percent after it forecast a decline in passenger
unit revenue for the quarter. The Dow transports
index lost 1.96 percent.
Among four banks fined a total of $6 billion for
manipulating currency rates, Citigroup lost 0.79 percent
and JP Morgan fell 0.79 percent.
While the Fed is broadly expected to raise rates this year,
the timing of the move has kept the market on tenterhooks.
A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed most economists were now
less sure about when rates would be increased, but the median
still suggested a move in the third quarter.
Growth slowed to a crawl in the first quarter, while recent
economic data has painted a mixed picture. Consumption, business
spending and manufacturing data have suggested the economy is
struggling, but housing starts were strong.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,571 to 1,426, for a 1.10-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,386 issues fell and 1,369 advanced for a 1.01-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 32 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 102 new highs and 54 new lows.
About 5.8 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 6.3 billion average this month, according to BATS
Global Markets.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal, Chuck Mikolajczak and
Caroline Valetkevitch, editing by Savio D'Souza; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Meredith Mazzilli)