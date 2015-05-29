* GDP revised to show economy contracted in Q1
* Consumer sentiment, PMI fall in May
* Humana hits record on takeover interest
* Altera rises on report of Intel interest
* Indexes down: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
May 29 U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday as
data showed the economy contracted in the first quarter but
indexes still posted gains for the month.
Transportation shares also weighed on the market, extending
recent losses. The Dow Jones transportation average fell
0.8 percent, putting it just shy of correction territory, almost
10 percent below its 2014 high.
Data showed the U.S. economy contracted at a 0.7 percent
annual rate in the quarter, a sharp turnaround from the earlier
estimate of growth of 0.2 percent.
Weak reports on factory activity in the Midwest and consumer
sentiment for May suggested that the growth pace was modest
early in the second quarter.
"We had some weak numbers, but it's the end of the month for
the trading of May, which can sometimes cause a selloff. It's
also Friday and Greece worries are still in the marketplace,"
said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew repeated warnings on Friday
not to minimize the global stability risk of Greece sliding out
of the euro zone.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 115.44 points,
or 0.64 percent, to 18,010.68, the S&P 500 lost 13.4
points, or 0.63 percent, to 2,107.39 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 27.95 points, or 0.55 percent, to 5,070.03.
For the month, the Dow was up 1 percent, the S&P 500 was up
1.1 percent and the Nasdaq gained 2.6 percent.
For the week, stocks posted losses, however. The Dow was
down 1.2 percent, the S&P 500 fell 0.9 percent and the Nasdaq
lost 0.4 percent.
Weighing on the market Friday, shares of Bristol-Myers
Squibb tumbled 6.6 percent, its biggest daily drop since
2012, following a company presentation at a cancer meeting.
The stock had gained 8.5 percent this month
before the presentation.
Humana jumped 20.3 percent to a record high after a
source said it is considering selling itself.
Intel was up 1.3 percent to $34.46. People familiar
with the matter said it has resumed talks to buy
programmable-chip maker Altera Corp and is close to a
$16 billion deal. Altera rose 4 percent to $48.85.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,097 to 945, for a 2.22-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,723 issues fell and 1,039 advanced for a 1.66-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 16 new 52-week highs and 7 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 77 new highs and 36 new lows.
About 7 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 6.1 billion daily average for May, according to BATS
Global Markets.
