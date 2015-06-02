(Updates to late afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
June 2 U.S. stocks dipped late Tuesday afternoon
as a jump in bond yields weighed on utilities, but gains in
energy shares and optimism that Greece may be close to a deal
with its creditors limited losses.
The S&P utility index fell 1.5 percent, leading
losses among S&P sectors, after U.S. long-dated Treasury debt
yields rose to two-week highs. Utilities and other dividend
payers tend to compete with bonds as investments.
Energy shares gained along with oil prices. The S&P energy
index rose 0.6 percent, leading the day's gainers.
"Today the utilities are way underperforming obviously
because people are thinking rates are going to go up sooner
rather than later, but almost everything else is up," said Uri
Landesman, president of Platinum Partners in New York.
News that Greece's creditors are close to finishing a draft
agreement to put to the leftist government in Athens helped push
the dollar to its biggest one-day loss against the euro since
mid-March.
Shares of General Motors rose 0.2 percent to $36.26
after it forecast industry U.S. sales to finish May at the
strongest pace since January 2006.
At 2:56 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
9.41 points, or 0.05 percent, to 18,030.96, the S&P 500
lost 0.22 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,111.51 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 3.90 points, or 0.08 percent, to
5,079.03.
Stocks had started the day lower, but soon pared losses.
Fed board member Lael Brainard said the economy's recent
poor performance may be more than transitory, as the full impact
of weak consumer spending, low investment and the high value of
the dollar become apparent.
Shares of Macy's rose 2.3 percent to $68.35 after
Reuters reported that several hedge funds have asked the U.S.
department store company to consider options for its real
estate, including selling some major sites and then leasing them
back.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,633 to 1,365, for a 1.20-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,624 issues rose and 1,100 fell for a 1.48-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 3 new 52-week highs
and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 86 new highs
and 40 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Nick Zieminski)