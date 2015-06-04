* Energy, material shares lead decline
* Weekly jobless claims fall
* Indexes down: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
June 4 U.S. stocks fell late on Thursday
afternoon as uncertainty remained over a Greece aid deal with
creditors and as declining oil and gold prices weighed on energy
and materials.
Greece delayed a debt payment to the International Monetary
Fund due on Friday and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said
talks on a cash-for-reforms deal were still far from an
agreement.
The S&P materials index was down 1.2 percent,
leading declines in the benchmark index, while energy
was down 1 percent.
Data showed U.S. initial claims for state unemployment
benefits dropped for the week ended May 30, pointing to some
resilience in the labor market ahead of the May payrolls report
on Friday.
"There's volatility over events in Europe. Investors seem to
be hanging on every last comment," over Greece, said Bruce Zaro,
chief technical strategist at Bolton Global Asset Management in
Boston. "There's been this feeling that Europe was on its way to
better economic growth, but I think this has brought it back to
the front burner" in terms of concerns for the market.
At 2:59 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
159.55 points, or 0.88 percent, to 17,916.72, the S&P 500
lost 16.58 points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,097.49 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 40.85 points, or 0.8 percent, to
5,058.39.
Investors also digested the International Monetary Fund's
comment urging the Federal Reserve not to raise rates until
there are clear signs of a pickup in wages and inflation.
Shares of chemical maker LyondellBasell Industries
shares were down 2.7 pct at $99.99, leading declines in the
materials sector, after unregistered sale by an existing holder
or holders, according to a Reuters report.
AerCap Holdings fell 3.6 percent to $48.54 after
insurer AIG hastened efforts to sell stake in the
aircraft leasing company.
Five Below jumped 8 percent to $37.94 after the
teen merchandise retailer increased its full-year forecast.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,350 to 687, for a 3.42-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,985 issues fell and 751 advanced for a 2.64-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 was posting 3 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 72 new highs and 29 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Nick Zieminski)