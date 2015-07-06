* Tsipras to present aid proposal at euro zone meet Tuesday
* Aetna falls after Humana deal
* U.S. crude futures settle down near 8 pct for the session
* Indexes down: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
(Updates prices, changes comment, byline)
By Rodrigo Campos
July 6 U.S. stocks fell in a volatile Monday
session as Greeks resoundingly backed their government in
rejecting the austerity terms of a bailout and China implemented
emergency measures to stop a selloff in Shanghai's market.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras promised German
Chancellor Angela Merkel that Greece would bring a proposal for
a cash-for-reforms deal to an emergency summit of euro zone
leaders on Tuesday, a Greek official said. It was unclear how
much it would differ from other proposals rejected in the past.
Equity futures tumbled at the open late on Sunday after
Greeks voted 'No' to the terms imposed by its creditors. However
the S&P 500 didn't fall more than 1 percent throughout the
Monday session and even turned positive in morning trading.
Though Greece is causing a lot of uncertainty, a deal should
get done to keep them in the Euro Zone, according to Karyn
Cavanaugh, market strategist at Voya Investment Management in
New York.
"Greece can't pay their bills, there's no middle ground
there and other countries are going to have to foot the bill and
they are angry," she said.
But more than billions in debt are in play as "Greece is the
southern gateway to Europe. The strategic value is not being
quantified."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 46.53 points,
or 0.26 percent, to 17,683.58, the S&P 500 lost 8.02
points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,068.76 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 17.27 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,991.94.
Weighing further on investor sentiment, Chinese brokerages
and fund managers vowed to buy massive amounts of stocks as
Beijing unleashed an unprecedented series of support measures to
stem a decline of nearly 30 percent in the main Shanghai index
over the past three weeks.
"People see 'emergency measures' and they think 'that can't
be good'," said Voya's Cavanaugh.
The Shanghai index rose 2.4 percent overnight but a
measure of Chinese stocks traded in the United States
fell the most in 19 months, pointing to caution from investors
outside of China about the effectiveness of the government's
measures.
Energy stocks led the decline on Wall Street after U.S.
crude futures prices settled almost 8 percent lower on
concern over growth in China and the Greek uncertainty.
The S&P 500 energy index fell 1.3 percent, marking
its fourth decline of more than 1 percent in the past seven
sessions.
Health insurer Aetna fell 6.4 percent to $117.43
after it said it would buy smaller rival Humana for
about $37 billion. Humana closed up 0.8 percent to $188.96.
The deal is seen facing antitrust scrutiny, which could make
other large-scale mergers in the sector more difficult. Anthem
, Cigna, Centene and Health Net,
which are all in takeover talks, ended lower.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,946 to 1,132, for a 1.72-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,600 issues fell and 1,181 advanced for a 1.35-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted 5 new 52-week highs and
32 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 44 new highs and 130
new lows.
About 6.6 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data, below the average of 7.6
billion in the past five sessions.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Andrew Hay)