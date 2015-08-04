* AIG, Allstate fall a day after results
* Lockhart points to September rate hike
* Disney down in extended trade after quarterly report
* Indexes finish down: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq
0.19 pct
By Noel Randewich
Aug 4 Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday for a
third straight session as investors worried about a rise in
interest rates while Apple's shares hit their lowest in over six
months.
The iPhone maker's shares fell 3.21 percent to $114.64,
firmly below their 200-day daily moving average, a key technical
level closely watched by traders. The stock was the biggest drag
on the three major U.S. indexes.
A slowdown in China and skepticism over demand for iPhones
were contributing to pressure on Apple's shares, traders said.
"Apple has been the weak sister in the market today," said
Alan Gayle, senior investment strategist and director of asset
allocation at RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta, Georgia. "But
if you look at the sectors, most everything is down with the
exception of materials."
Stocks extended losses after Atlanta Federal Reserve
President Dennis Lockhart told the Wall Street Journal that
September may be the right time for Fed to lift interest rates.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.27 percent to
end at 17,550.69 and the S&P 500 lost 0.22 percent to
2,093.32. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.19 percent
finish at 5,105.55.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors fell, with the utilities
index's 1.64 percent decline leading the losers.
The Fed has said it needs to see a sustained economic
recovery before it raises interest rates for the first time in
nearly a decade.
Soft economic data had prompted some investors to argue that
the Fed might hold off on raising rates until December. After
the Fed meeting last week, investors expected a rate increase in
September.
"The market is getting such a mixed bag of rhetoric from the
Fed, it seems like the Fed isn't sure what it's going to do,"
said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in
Chicago.
After the bell, shares of crafts website Etsy fell
9 percent and Walt Disney lost 1.4 percent after the companies
posted quarterly results that disappointed Wall Street.
During the session, American International Group
fell 2.82 percent after the insurer's underwriting income fell
in almost all of its units, while home and auto insurer Allstate
fell 10.15 percent after its profit missed expectations.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1.23 to 1. On the Nasdaq, 1,414 issues fell and 1,376 advanced
for a 1.03-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 32 new 52-week highs
and 26 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 91 new highs
and 127 new lows.
