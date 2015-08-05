* Disney cuts cable unit profit forecast, stock slides
By Rodrigo Campos
Aug 5 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose on
Wednesday following three days of losses as tech shares
advanced, while the blue-chip Dow index ticked lower, weighed by
Disney's largest daily drop in almost seven years.
Gains in major tech companies Google and Facebook
led the advance on the Nasdaq. Apple added 0.7
percent to $115.40, up for just the second session in the last
12. The S&P 500 tech sector gained 1 percent, its best
daily performance in three weeks.
"There's been a sector rotation into technology because of
the improvement in their earnings expectations," said Chad
Morganlander, portfolio manager at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co in
Florham Park, New Jersey.
Earnings in the technology sector of the S&P 500 are
expected to have grown 5.3 percent in the second quarter, up
from a 2.1 percent increase expected back on July 1, according
to the most recent Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
The market's advance is, however, "a modest bounce back
after discernable pressure over the last trading sessions,"
Morganlander said. He cited deceleration in the Chinese economy
as a continuing headwind for stocks, specifically
commodities-related sectors.
Disney's shares fell to $110.53, a 9.2 percent drop
and the largest for any day since Dec. 1, 2008, after it cut its
profit forecast for its cable networks unit, spooking the entire
industry.
Shares of Comcast fell 4.7 percent, Discovery
Communications lost 12.1 percent and Twenty-First
Century Fox fell 7 percent. Disney's shares are still
up 17.3 percent year to date, compared with a gain of 2 percent
on the S&P 500.
"Disney has had such a tremendous move in the past months
that a setback within the stock price should not be a surprise,"
said Morganlander.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 10.22 points,
or 0.06 percent, to 17,540.47; the S&P 500 gained 6.52
points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,099.84; and the Nasdaq Composite
added 34.40 points, or 0.67 percent, to 5,139.95.
Despite the gains on the S&P 500, declining issues slightly
outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by
1,542 to 1,518. On the Nasdaq, however, 1,606 issues rose and
1,203 fell.
U.S. private job growth slowed in July, but a surge in
services industry activity to a near-decade high suggested solid
economic momentum that strengthens the case for a Federal
Reserve interest rate hike this year. Friday's payrolls report
is key for traders who are trying to anticipate the Fed's next
move.
First Solar shares jumped 16.7 percent to $51.92 a
day after it reported sharply higher quarterly sales and
earnings and said results for the year would top Wall Street
estimates.
Shares of Chesapeake Energy tumbled 12.1 percent to
$7.03 on worries about hefty debt and spending at the No. 2 U.S.
natural gas producer.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted 54 new 52-week highs and
31 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 135 new highs and 107
new lows.
About 7.2 billion shares changed hands on all U.S.
exchanges, compared with an average 6.78 billion in the past
five sessions, according to BATS Global Markets data.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)