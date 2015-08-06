* Disney, Viacom lead media selloff
By Noel Randewich
Aug 6 Wall Street ended sharply lower on
Thursday as weak earnings reports from media companies stirred
fears that more viewers are ditching cable TV, dragging the
sector to its worst two-day loss since the financial crisis.
The selloff was compounded by nervousness ahead of key jobs
data on Friday that could provide clues about the timing of the
first Federal Reserve interest rate hike in almost a decade.
Viacom fell 14.22 percent to its lowest in almost
four years after reporting lower-than-expected quarterly revenue
due to weakness in its cable TV business. Walt Disney
was off 1.79 percent and down for a second session after it
lowered profit guidance for its cable networks unit on Tuesday.
The S&P 500 media index lost 2.12 percent and
notched its biggest two-day fall since November 2008, with Time
Warner, Comcast and CBS all in the red
and Twenty-First Century Fox down 6.4 percent.
"All the media stocks are down and it seems people just want
to get out of the sector at any cost and take any loss," CLSA
analyst Vasily Karasyov said.
Viacom's results and Disney's warning put the spotlight on a
trend of viewers shifting from cable TV to Internet-based
services such as Netflix, which rose 2.21 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.69 percent to
end at 17,419.75 and the S&P 500 lost 0.78 percent to
2,083.56. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.62 percent to
5,056.44, its biggest one-day tumble since early July.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
health index's 2.09 percent fall leading the decliners.
Allergan fell 5.1 percent after the Irish drugmaker
reported a second-quarter loss.
In other earnings-driven stock moves, Tesla fell
8.88 percent and Keurig Green Mountain slumped as much
as 29.75 percent after reporting disappointing numbers.
Investors were also jittery ahead of the release of U.S.
non-farm payroll numbers, which are expected to have risen by
223,000 in July, matching gains in June.
The Fed has said it will raise rates only when it sees a
sustained recovery in the economy.
After the bell, Zynga fell 6 percent after it
posted a disappointing quarterly report.
With about three-quarters of the S&P 500 companies having
reported, second-quarter earnings are estimated to have
increased 1.6 percent while revenues are projected to have
fallen 3.4 percent.
However, valuations look stretched. The S&P 500 is trading
at a 25 percent premium to its historical median price-to-sales
ratio, Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank
said in a note to clients.
In Thursday's session, declining issues outnumbered
advancing ones on the NYSE by a rate of 1.47 to 1. On the
Nasdaq, that rate was 2.46 to 1 favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 index posted 18 new 52-week highs and 44 new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite saw 64 new highs and 169 new lows.
About 7.8 billion shares changed hands on all U.S.
exchanges, well above an average 6.77 billion in the past five
sessions, according to BATS Global Markets data.
