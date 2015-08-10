* Precision Castparts jumps after Berkshire Hathaway deal
* China data disappoints, boosting stimulus hopes
* Twitter up after NFL deal, CEO buys shares
* Google up after closing bell, announces new operating
structure
* Indexes up: Dow 1.4 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 1.2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Aug 10 U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, giving the
S&P 500 its biggest increase since May as indexes rebounded
sharply from last week's losses, buoyed by gains in
commodity-related shares and optimism over Warren Buffett's
latest deal.
Copper rebounded from six-year lows and oil prices also
rallied, helping push the S&P 500 energy index up 3.1
percent, its biggest daily percentage jump since January, and
the materials index up 2.5 percent.
Disappointing economic data in China boosted hopes for
additional stimulus from Beijing, lifting Chinese stocks. Adding
to investor optimism, Greece and international creditors could
wrap up a multibillion-euro bailout accord by Tuesday.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it would
buy Precision Castparts in a deal valuing the company at
$32.3 billion. Precision Castparts' shares jumped 19.1 percent
to $230.92, while Berkshire's Class B shares dipped 0.1 percent
to $143.42.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 241.79 points,
or 1.39 percent, to 17,615.17, the S&P 500 gained 26.61
points, or 1.28 percent, to 2,104.18 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 58.25 points, or 1.16 percent, to 5,101.80.
The benchmark S&P 500 index registered its biggest daily
percentage gain since May 8.
After the bell, shares of Google climbed 4.8
percent after it announced it is changing its operating
structure by setting up a new company called Alphabet Inc, which
will include the search business and a number of other units.
Stock futures rose further following the news.
During the regular session, Twitter shares jumped
9.1 percent to $29.50 after CEO Jack Dorsey joined other
insiders in buying more shares, while the company also clinched
a multiyear partnership with the National Football League.
On Friday, the Dow closed lower for the seventh straight
session after solid U.S. jobs data for July pried the door open
a little wider for a Federal Reserve rate hike in September.
With U.S. interest rates near zero for almost a decade, debt
has been cheap. But with the Fed widely expected to hike rates
later this year, merger and acquisition activity has
accelerated.
July was the seventh strongest month for global deal
activity since 1980. Through July, cross-border M&A activity
totaled $913.5 billion, up 23 percent from a year earlier,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
"We've had a whole lot of M&A throughout the year, and
that's positive because it means businesses are upbeat on the
prospects for the economy," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
In other deal news, ammonia maker CVR Partners' deal
to buy Rentech Nitrogen Partners for about $533 million
sent Rentech soaring 28.6 percent to close at $13.25 while CVR
shares were down 2.9 percent at $10.38.
On the NYSE, advancing issues outnumbered declining ones by
2,329 to 734 for a 3.17-to-1 ratio on the upside. On the Nasdaq,
1,937 issues rose and 856 fell for a 2.26-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 index posted 35 new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 58 new highs and 85
new lows.
About 6.5 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
compared with the daily average of 7.0 billion for the month to
date, according to data from BATS Global Markets.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; editing by
Savio D'Souza, Nick Zieminski, Peter Galloway and G Crosse)