* Energy shares lead decline as U.S. oil futures tank
* Indexes down: Dow 0.93 pct, S&P 0.83 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
(Updates to close, changes comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
Aug 19 U.S. stocks fell in choppy trading on
Wednesday as minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting
highlighted concern over the state of the global economy,
driving markets to question the likelihood that the Fed will
raise rates next month.
The minutes showed policymakers continued to express broad
concerns about lagging inflation and the weak world economy even
as the U.S. job market improved further. Market expectations for
a Fed hike in September fell from one in two to roughly one in
three after the minutes were published.
Utilities stocks, sought by investors when
Treasuries yields are seen remaining lower for longer, sharply
outperformed the benchmark index with a 0.4 percent gain.
Energy stocks posted the most losses on the S&P 500
as crude oil fell 5 percent on the day, even as the U.S. dollar
also weakened.
"It looks like based on commodity prices, China, wages not
really picking up, that [Fed officials] are not getting any
closer to meeting their inflation target and seems like they're
probably not going to be willing to go in September" with a rate
hike, said Don Ellenberger, head of multi-sector strategies at
Federated Investors in Pittsburgh.
A delay in the start of the tightening cycle is seen as
supportive of equities. However, concern about the strength of
the global economy, specifically regarding China, kept pressure
on commodity prices and weighed on stocks in the energy and
materials sectors.
"Things are deteriorating in China and that's not good for
global growth. That deterioration might be enough to impact our
exports and manufacturing industry," said Ellenberger.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 162.61 points,
or 0.93 percent, to 17,348.73, the S&P 500 lost 17.31
points, or 0.83 percent, to 2,079.61 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 40.30 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,019.05.
Major indexes had fallen more than 1 percent in late morning
trading but the Nasdaq and Dow industrials briefly turned
positive after the release of the Fed minutes.
Fed officials were concerned about "recent decreases in oil
prices and the possibility of adverse spillovers from slower
economic growth in China," according to the minutes.
Those concerns may have increased since. China devalued its
currency nearly two weeks after the Fed meeting in a move seen
by some as an attempt to energize exporters, while U.S. oil
futures have fallen roughly 17 percent since July 29, the
second day of the Fed meeting.
Materials stocks fell 1.2 percent as copper
touched a six-year low on persistent concerns about
slowing growth in China.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,274 to 766, for a 2.97-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,065 issues fell and 739 advanced for a 2.79-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted 20 new 52-week highs and
28 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 33 new highs and 128
new lows.
About 7 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 6.62 billion daily average so far this month,
according to BATS Global Markets data.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)