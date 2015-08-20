Aug 20 The S&P 500 closed at more than a five-month low and in negative territory for the year on Thursday on concerns a deceleration in the Chinese economy would translate into slower global growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 357.37 points, or 2.06 percent, to 16,991.36, the S&P 500 lost 43.74 points, or 2.1 percent, to 2,035.87 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 141.56 points, or 2.82 percent, to 4,877.49.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)