* China's imports shrink for 10th straight month
* Apple biggest boost to the S&P, Nasdaq ahead of unveiling
new iPhone
* Fitbit rises after broker upgrade
* Indexes up: Dow 2.4 pct, S&P 2.5 pct, Nasdaq 2.7 pct
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Sept 8 U.S. stocks rose more than 2 percent on
Tuesday, bouncing after steep losses last week and a
China-fueled rebound in global equities.
Gains were broad-based and followed a three-day U.S. holiday
weekend. All but one of the 10 major S&P sectors ended with
gains of more than 2 percent.
Hopes for more stimulus measures from the Chinese
government increased after data on Tuesday showed that China's
imports shrank far more than expected in August, falling for the
10th straight month.
Chinese stocks surged in a late rally, sparking a rebound in
global equities. Late on Monday, China said it would remove a
tax on dividend incomes for investors who hold stocks for more
than a year in an effort to encourage longer-term investment.
"We had some nice buying opportunities with the selloff in
August, and I think people are starting to take advantage of
that and put money to work," said Larry Peruzzi, senior equity
trader at Cabrera Capital Markets Inc in Boston.
"In China it seems like there is a willingness to continue
with stimulus, so hopefully those markets will stabilize."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 390.3 points,
or 2.42 percent, to 16,492.68, the S&P 500 gained 48.19
points, or 2.51 percent, to 1,969.41 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 128.01 points, or 2.73 percent, to 4,811.93.
All three major U.S. stock indexes posted losses of at least
3 percent for last week.
Global financial markets have been rattled in recent weeks
by fears that China's slowdown could drag on already sluggish
global growth, prompting some investors to bet that the U.S.
central bank will delay a hike until the end of the year.
A mixed report on the U.S. jobs market for August on Friday
added to investor uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve
will increase interest rates at its Sept. 16-17 meeting.
Apple shares gave the biggest boost to the S&P and
the Nasdaq, rising 2.8 percent at $112.31, a day before the
iPhone maker is expected to unveil new offerings.
Fitbit was up 11.2 percent at $35.46 after Morgan
Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight."
Media General fell 6 percent to $10.48 after it said
it would buy diversified media company Meredith Corp for
about $2.34 billion to create the third-largest local TV station
owner in the United States. Meredith was up 9.9 percent at
$50.47.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,439 to 644, for a 3.79-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,202 issues rose and 646 fell for a 3.41-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted one new 52-week highs and
no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 46 new highs and 30
new lows.
About 6.7 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 7.6 billion daily average for the month to
date, according to data from BATS Global Markets.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Dan Grebler
and Chizu Nomiyama)