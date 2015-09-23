* China factory activity at 6-1/2-yr low in September

By Caroline Valetkevitch

Sept 23 U.S. stocks were down slightly in late trading on Wednesday after weak Chinese and U.S. factory data added to global demand worries.

Trading was once again choppy, with the S&P 500 briefly trading higher in the afternoon following comments by Chinese President Xi Jinping that his country was capable of maintaining a relatively high growth rate for a long time.

U.S. manufacturing growth stayed at a two-year low in September, while Chinese factory activity shrank to a 6-1/2 year low in the month.

The S&P materials index was down 1.8 percent, leading the decline for the S&P 500, followed by the energy index, which was down 1 percent.

The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's fear gauge, was down 1.7 percent at 22.06, though still above its long-term average of 20.

The volatility in the U.S. stock market has increased recently as investors fret over a China-led global economic slowdown, a concern the Federal Reserve alluded to last week when it left interest rates unchanged.

"I think it is very much technical trading," said Robert Phipps, a director at Per Stirling Capital Management in Austin, Texas.

At 2:51 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell 44.26 points, or 0.27 percent, to 16,286.21, the S&P 500 lost 3.27 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,939.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.83 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,752.89.

The S&P 500 has seen moves of at least 1 percent in more than 12 sessions since Aug. 20.

First Niagara Financial was up 12.8 percent at $10.12 after Bloomberg reported the regional bank was exploring a sale.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by 1,840 to 1,136, for a 1.62-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the Nasdaq, 1,645 issues fell and 1,109 advanced for a 1.48-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 36 lows; the Nasdaq recorded 21 new highs and 124 lows. (Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nick Zieminski)