NEW YORK, Sept 25 The S&P 500 erased an early Fed-driven rally to close flat on Friday, as a selloff in biotechs offset a banking rally.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 113.08 points, or 0.7 percent, to 16,314.4, the S&P 500 lost 0.82 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,931.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.98 points, or 1.01 percent, to 4,686.50. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)