Oct 15 U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday after two
days of losses, led by a jump in financial shares following
upbeat results from Citigroup.
The S&P 500 health care index was also up sharply, despite a
disappointing forecast from HCA Holdings, which fell 5
percent at $72.24. The Nasdaq Biotech Index was up 3.8
percent.
Citigroup rose 4.8 percent to $53.15 after the
third-biggest U.S. bank's results beat estimates, while Goldman
Sachs was up 1.3 percent at $181.86, despite weak
results.
The financial sector rose 2.2 percent, recovering
from losses Wednesday when JPMorgan results
disappointed.
The market's gains follow two days of declines and increased
worries about the outlook for U.S. earnings. As the earnings
season gathers steam, investors will be scrutinizing results and
forecasts for any signs of an impact from a slowing global
economy.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,449 to 616, for a 3.98-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,262 issues rose and 563 fell, for a 4.02-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
"Everything is having a pretty good move, even the
financials," said Frank Gretz, market analyst and technician for
brokerage Wellington Shields & Co in New York.
"It just got washed out enough, so I think we're in the
midst of a year-end rally, thought obviously it isn't going to
go straight up."
At 3:16 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
190.67 points, or 1.13 percent, to 17,115.42, the S&P 500
gained 26.28 points, or 1.32 percent, to 2,020.52 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 73.09 points, or 1.53 percent, to
4,855.94.
Data showed U.S. consumer prices declined the most in eight
months as gasoline costs fell in September, but a rise in core
CPI, which strips out food and energy costs, suggested inflation
was starting to firm.
Unemployment benefit claims, however, fell in the last week,
pointing to a strong labor market.
The data, coming on the back of weak retail sales, added to
the uncertainty over the timing of an interest rate increase as
the Federal Reserve waits for signs of stabilizing global
economy.
