* Futures off: Dow 34 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 14.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Sigma-Aldrich shares
were surging on Monday, up 34.4 percent to $137.60 after German
drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA said on Monday it
agreed to acquire Sigma-Aldrich for $17 billion in cash to boost
its life science business.
Volume of over 208,000 shares made it the second-most active
Nasdaq listed stock in premarket and was more than 60 percent of
its day-average volume of about 334,000.
Also on the Nasdaq, Yahoo shares were trading down
2.5 percent to $39.89 as the most actively traded stock on the
exchange before the opening bell. The stock was downgraded by
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Bernstein in the wake of the
Alibaba Group debut on Friday.
Dresser-Rand shares were up 2.1 percent to $81.61 in
premarket after Germany's Siemens agreed to buy
Dresser-Rand, a U.S. oilfield equipment maker, for $7.6 billion
in cash. The stock rallied more than 17 percent last week in
anticipation of the deal. Consolidated volume of over 600,000
shares made Dresser-Rand the second most actively traded NYSE
issue.
U.S. stock index futures were falling on Monday, putting the
S&P 500 on track to pull back from near-record levels after
China's finance minister indicated the country will not increase
stimulus measures and ahead of data on the housing market.
China will not dramatically alter its economic policy
because of any one economic indicator, Finance Minister Lou
Jiwei said on Sunday, in remarks that came days after many
economists lowered growth forecasts having seen the latest set
of weak data.
U.S. existing home sales data for August is due at 10 a.m.
(1400 GMT). Expectations call for existing home sales to
increase to an annual rate of 5.2 million units versus 5.15
million in July.
* S&P 500 e-minis were falling 6.25 points, or 0.31
percent, with 164,028 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 14.25 points, or 0.35
percent, in volume of 26,323 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 34 points, or 0.2 percent,
with 29,743 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)