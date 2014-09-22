* Futures off: Dow 38 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 14.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. stocks were set for a
lower open on Monday, putting the S&P 500 on track to pull back
from near-record levels after China's finance minister indicated
the country will not increase stimulus measures, with data on
the housing market due shortly after the opening bell.
China will not dramatically alter its economic policy
because of any one economic indicator, Finance Minister Lou
Jiwei said on Sunday, days after many economists lowered growth
forecasts having seen the latest set of weak data.
U.S. housing data for August is due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).
Expectations call for existing home sales to increase to an
annual rate of 5.2 million units versus 5.15 million in July.
Economic data will be plentiful this week, highlighted by the
final reading of gross domestic product on Friday.
The Dow closed at a record high on Friday and the S&P 500
was little changed in a heavy volume session due to "quadruple
witching," when stock options, index options, index futures and
single-stock futures all expire, as well as the initial public
offering of Alibaba Group.
"The market is probably pulling back from the fact we closed
pretty much at record territories," said Peter Cardillo, chief
market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"Post options expiration is part of it and the euphoria of
Alibaba is out of the way, and this week we have revisions to
gross domestic product on Friday."
S&P 500 e-mini futures were falling 7 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a lower open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures fell 38 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures lost 14.5 points.
Sigma-Aldrich shares were up 34 percent to $137.13
after German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA
agreed to acquire Sigma-Aldrich for $17 billion in cash to boost
its life science business.
Yahoo shares were trading down 2 percent to $40.11
as the most actively traded stock on the Nasdaq. The stock was
downgraded by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Bernstein in the
wake of the Alibaba Group debut Friday. Alibaba shares
were down 0.5 percent to $93.40 in premarket.
Dresser-Rand shares were up 2.6 percent to $81.95 in
premarket after Germany's Siemens agreed to buy
Dresser-Rand, a U.S. oilfield equipment maker, for $7.6 billion
in cash. The stock had rallied more than 17 percent last week in
anticipation of the deal.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)